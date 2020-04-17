Chevy's little HHR was retro-cool

The HHR was Chevy's attempt at a retro-cool hatchback.
It didn't look too bad when it debuted in the mid-2000s.
Its compact footprint was an advantage for city-dwellers.
Its upright shape meant it was plenty useful, too.
In fact, Chevy even did an HHR Panel version with no rear windows and a flat load floor.
The big headlights and chrome wheels were total mid-2000s GM.
Chevy made a hotter HHR SS, too.
With 260 horsepower from a turbo engine, the HHR SS was pretty fun to drive.
It even came with a six-speed manual transmission.
