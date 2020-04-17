Chevy's little HHR was retro-cool

  • Chevrolet HHR
  • Chevrolet HHR
  • Chevrolet HHR
  • Chevrolet HHR
  • Chevrolet HHR
  • Chevrolet HHR
  • Chevrolet HHR
  • Chevrolet HHR
  • Chevrolet HHR
  • Chevrolet HHR
  • Chevrolet HHR
  • Chevrolet HHR
  • Chevrolet HHR
  • Chevrolet HHR
  • Chevrolet HHR
  • Chevrolet HHR
  • Chevrolet HHR
  • Chevrolet HHR

The HHR was Chevy's attempt at a retro-cool hatchback.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
1
of 18

It didn't look too bad when it debuted in the mid-2000s.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
2
of 18

Its compact footprint was an advantage for city-dwellers.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
3
of 18

Its upright shape meant it was plenty useful, too.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
4
of 18

In fact, Chevy even did an HHR Panel version with no rear windows and a flat load floor.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
5
of 18

The big headlights and chrome wheels were total mid-2000s GM.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
6
of 18

Chevy made a hotter HHR SS, too.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
7
of 18

With 260 horsepower from a turbo engine, the HHR SS was pretty fun to drive.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
8
of 18

It even came with a six-speed manual transmission.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
9
of 18

Keep scrolling for more photos of the Chevy HHR.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
10
of 18
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
11
of 18
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
12
of 18
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
13
of 18
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
14
of 18
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
15
of 18
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
16
of 18
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
17
of 18
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
18
of 18
Now Reading

Chevy's little HHR was retro-cool

Up Next

2020 Chevy C8 Corvette chasing the sun in Accelerate Yellow
Refreshed Volkswagen Tiguan will hit the US in 2021

Refreshed Volkswagen Tiguan will hit the US in 2021

by
Uber and Lyft drivers: Give us safety gear to protect us from COVID-19

Uber and Lyft drivers: Give us safety gear to protect us from COVID-19

by
Cadillac CT5 wagon could happen, exec tells fans

Cadillac CT5 wagon could happen, exec tells fans

by
Karma Revero GTE coming to kickstart company's electric era

Karma Revero GTE coming to kickstart company's electric era

by
Mazda offers free service for health care workers -- regardless of make

Mazda offers free service for health care workers -- regardless of make

by