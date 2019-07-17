Chevy Corvette saddles up for a 14-year, third-generation run

  • 1968-chevrolet-corvette-1
The third-generation Chevy Corvette rolled out with all-new exterior sheetmetal styled after the Mako Shark II concept car. It became the first production vehicle to offer T-tops.

Photo:General Motors LLC
The chassis and engines carried over from the previous C2 generation.

Photo:General Motors LLC
The Stingray (now a single word) name remained affixed to the car through the 1967 model year.

Photo:General Motors LLC
Third-generation Corvettes employed the same basic ladder-frame design as C2 models, while advances in suspension design contributed to improved handling capability.

Photo:General Motors LLC
Initially, both a coupe and convertible body styles were available on the C3 Corvette. The drop-top, however, would disappear after 1975 due to slow sales.

Photo:General Motors LLC
At launch a 5.4-liter small block V8 was standard making 300 horsepower. It came standard with a three-speed manual gearbox.

Photo:General Motors LLC
A four-speed manual and new three-speed automatic in place of the old two-cog unit were optional.

Photo:General Motors LLC
A number of 7.0-liter V8s could also be equipped with power levels ranging from 390 horses up to 430 in the race-only L88 version.

Photo:General Motors LLC
An optionally factory-installed ZR-1 racing package also appeared on the Corvette for the first time in 1969.

Photo:General Motors LLC
The ZR-1 package added a beefier four-speed transmission, upgraded brakes, specific shocks, springs, antiroll bars and an aluminum radiator to the Corvette.

Photo:General Motors LLC
1972 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe.

Photo:General Motors LLC
The Corvette's C3 generation (1968 to 1982) featured a crossed flags design without a circle motif behind it and a wider stance for the flag poles.

Photo:General Motors LLC
1973 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.

Photo:General Motors LLC
1973 Chevrolet Corvette.

Photo:General Motors LLC
1973 Chevrolet Corvette.

Photo:General Motors LLC
1974 Chevrolet Corvette.

Photo:General Motors LLC
1975 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible.

Photo:General Motors LLC
1976 Chevrolet Corvette.

Photo:General Motors LLC
1976 Chevrolet Corvette.

Photo:General Motors LLC
1977 Chevrolet Corvette.

Photo:General Motors LLC
1978 Chevy Corvette Indy 500 pace car.

Photo:General Motors LLC
1978 Chevrolet Corvette Silver Anniversary Edition.

Photo:General Motors LLC
1979 Chevrolet Corvette.

Photo:General Motors LLC
1979 Chevrolet Corvette.

Photo:General Motors LLC
1980 Chevrolet Corvette.

Photo:General Motors LLC
1981 Chevrolet Corvette.

Photo:General Motors LLC
1982 Chevrolet Corvette.

Photo:General Motors LLC
1982 Chevrolet Corvette.

Photo:General Motors LLC
