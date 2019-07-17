Chevy Corvette saddles up for a 14-year, third-generation run

By make and model
The third-generation Chevy Corvette rolled out with all-new exterior sheetmetal styled after the Mako Shark II concept car. It became the first production vehicle to offer T-tops.
The chassis and engines carried over from the previous C2 generation.
The Stingray (now a single word) name remained affixed to the car through the 1967 model year.
Third-generation Corvettes employed the same basic ladder-frame design as C2 models, while advances in suspension design contributed to improved handling capability.
Initially, both a coupe and convertible body styles were available on the C3 Corvette. The drop-top, however, would disappear after 1975 due to slow sales.
At launch a 5.4-liter small block V8 was standard making 300 horsepower. It came standard with a three-speed manual gearbox.
A four-speed manual and new three-speed automatic in place of the old two-cog unit were optional.
A number of 7.0-liter V8s could also be equipped with power levels ranging from 390 horses up to 430 in the race-only L88 version.
An optionally factory-installed ZR-1 racing package also appeared on the Corvette for the first time in 1969.
The ZR-1 package added a beefier four-speed transmission, upgraded brakes, specific shocks, springs, antiroll bars and an aluminum radiator to the Corvette.
1972 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe.
The Corvette's C3 generation (1968 to 1982) featured a crossed flags design without a circle motif behind it and a wider stance for the flag poles.
1973 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.
1973 Chevrolet Corvette.
1974 Chevrolet Corvette.
1975 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible.
1976 Chevrolet Corvette.
1977 Chevrolet Corvette.
1978 Chevy Corvette Indy 500 pace car.
1978 Chevrolet Corvette Silver Anniversary Edition.
1979 Chevrolet Corvette.
1980 Chevrolet Corvette.
1981 Chevrolet Corvette.
1982 Chevrolet Corvette.