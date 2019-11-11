Sketches show the 2020 Corvette Stingray come to life

  • C8 Corvette sketch
These sketches show how the eighth-generation Chevy Corvette Stingray came to life.

It starts with early sketches that slowly start to form into computer-rendered images.

It's easy to see the production car's shape start to come to life in these images.

Here it looks kind of like an Acura NSX.

The taillights look pretty close to those of the production car.

Here's where the interior's basic design came from.

Getting closer to the real thing.

Some of the design sketches definitely draw on past Corvette mid-engine prototypes.

Here's a wide-looking sketch.

Yes, at one point, the C8 Corvette was going to have a split window.

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the sketches and renderings that eventually became the 2020 Corvette Stingray!

