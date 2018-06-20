Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
A second generation of the smaller Blazer in the Chevy SUV lineup launched for 1995. With the K5 Blazer being renamed the Tahoe that same year, the smaller model simply became the Blazer.
Compared to its predecessor, the new Blazer would grow in size to become a midsize SUV.
The Blazer launched with a 4.3-liter V6 making 200 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque.
Strangely, the 4.3-liter V6 received a 195 horsepower rating in 1996 when Chevy said it had 200 in 1995.
For 1996, a ZR2 package would be offered on two-door Blazer models.
A facelift was performed for 1998 bringing slight changes to both the exterior and interior.
Four-wheel disc brakes became standard on the Blazer in 1998.
Both two- and four-wheel drive versions of the Blazer were available.
The 1998 model year also saw the Blazer gain new bumpers, grille and headlights.
Chevrolet would produce the Blazer through the 2005 model year.