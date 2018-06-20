  • 1995-chevrolet-blazer-ls-4
  • 1995-chevrolet-blazer-ls-1
  • 1995-chevrolet-blazer-ls-2
  • 1995-chevrolet-blazer-ls-3
  • 1998-chevrolet-blazer-ls-1
  • 1996-chevrolet-blazer-ad-1
  • 1996-chevrolet-blazer-ls
  • 1998-chevrolet-blazer-lt-interior-1
  • 1998-chevrolet-blazer-lt-interior-2
  • 2000-chevrolet-blazer-trunk
  • 2000-chevrolet-blazer-ls-1
  • 2000-chevrolet-blazer-lt
  • 2000-chevrolet-blazer-towing
  • 2000-chevrolet-blazer-1
  • 2000-chevrolet-blazer-ad-1
  • 2002-chevrolet-blazer-ls-and-zr2
  • 2002-chevrolet-blazer-xtreme
  • 2001-chevrolet-blazer
  • 2001-chevrolet-blazer-xtreme-ad-1
  • 2003-chevrolet-blazer-zr2-2
  • 2003-chevrolet-blazer-zr2-1
  • 2004-chevrolet-blazer-ls-1
  • 2004-chevrolet-blazer-ls-2
  • 2004-chevrolet-blazer-zr2-1
  • 2005-chevrolet-blazer-zr2
  • 2004-chevrolet-blazer-xtreme
  • 2004-chevrolet-blazer-zr2-2
  • 2002-chevrolet-blazer-ls-interior
  • 2001-chevrolet-blazer-sunroof
  • 2001-chevrolet-blazer-zr2
  • 2000-chevrolet-blazer-lt-ad-1
  • 2001-chevrolet-blazer-ls-ad-1
  • 2001-chevrolet-blazer-zr2-ad-1
  • 2002-chevrolet-blazer-sales-brochure-1
  • 2002-chevrolet-blazer-sales-brochure-2
  • 2002-chevrolet-blazer-sales-brochure-3
  • 2002-chevrolet-blazer-sales-brochure-4
  • 2002-chevrolet-blazer-sales-brochure-5
  • 2002-chevrolet-blazer-sales-brochure-6
  • 2002-chevrolet-blazer-sales-brochure-7
  • 2002-chevrolet-blazer-sales-brochure-8
  • 2002-chevrolet-blazer-sales-brochure-9
  • 2002-chevrolet-blazer-sales-brochure-10
  • 2003-chevrolet-blazer-sales-brochure-1
  • 2003-chevrolet-blazer-sales-brochure-2
  • 2003-chevrolet-blazer-sales-brochure-3
  • 2003-chevrolet-blazer-sales-brochure-4
  • 2003-chevrolet-blazer-sales-brochure-5
  • 2003-chevrolet-blazer-sales-brochure-6
  • 2002-chevrolet-blazer-sales-brochure-11
  • 2002-chevrolet-blazer-sales-brochure-12
  • 2003-chevrolet-blazer-sales-brochure-7
  • 1995-chevrolet-blazer-internals-1
  • 1995-chevrolet-blazer-internals-2
  • 2004-chevrolet-blazer-zr2-3
  • 1996-chevrolet-blazer
  • 2004-chevrolet-blazer-vortec-v6
  • 2005-chevrolet-blazer-4-3-liter-v6-engine
  • 2000-chevrolet-blazer-interior
  • 2004-chevrolet-blazer-ls-interior
  • 1999-chevrolet-blazer-4-door-interior-1
  • 1999-chevrolet-blazer-4-door-interior-2
  • 2001-chevrolet-blazer-4x4-controls

A second generation of the smaller Blazer in the Chevy SUV lineup launched for 1995. With the K5 Blazer being renamed the Tahoe that same year, the smaller model simply became the Blazer.

Published:Caption:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
1
of 63

Compared to its predecessor, the new Blazer would grow in size to become a midsize SUV.

Published:Caption:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
2
of 63

The Blazer launched with a 4.3-liter V6 making 200 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque.

Published:Caption:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
3
of 63

Strangely, the 4.3-liter V6 received a 195 horsepower rating in 1996 when Chevy said it had 200 in 1995.

Published:Caption:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
4
of 63

For 1996, a ZR2 package would be offered on two-door Blazer models.

Published:Caption:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
5
of 63

A facelift was performed for 1998 bringing slight changes to both the exterior and interior.  

Published:Caption:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
6
of 63

Four-wheel disc brakes became standard on the Blazer in 1998.  

Published:Caption:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
7
of 63

Both two- and four-wheel drive versions of the Blazer were available.

Published:Caption:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
8
of 63

The 1998 model year also saw the Blazer gain new bumpers, grille and headlights.

Published:Caption:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
9
of 63

Chevrolet would produce the Blazer through the 2005 model year.

Published:Caption:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
10
of 63

4.1.1

Published:Caption:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
11
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
12
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
13
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
14
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
15
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
16
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
17
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
18
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
19
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
20
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
21
of 63

2003 Chevy Blazer LS 

Published:Caption:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
22
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
23
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
24
of 63

2005 Chevy Blazer ZR2

Published:Caption:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
25
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
26
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
27
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
28
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
29
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
30
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
31
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
32
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
33
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
34
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
35
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
36
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
37
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
38
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
39
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
40
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
41
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
42
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
43
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
44
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
45
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
46
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
47
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
48
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
49
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
50
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
51
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
52
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
53
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
54
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
55
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
56
of 63

Vortec 4300 2003 4.3L V6 (LU3) 

Published:Caption:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
57
of 63

Vortec 4300 2005 4.3L V-6 (LU3) for Chevrolet Blazer

Published:Caption:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
58
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
59
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
60
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
61
of 63

4.1.1

Published:Caption:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
62
of 63

Published:Photo:General MotorsRead the article
63
of 63
Now Reading

Just call it the Chevy Blazer

Up Next

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1: A comfortable, 755-horsepower thrill ride

Latest Stories

Uber tipping hits the year mark, drivers made $600M

Uber tipping hits the year mark, drivers made $600M

by
Audi and Airbus' flying car gets thumbs up for test

Audi and Airbus' flying car gets thumbs up for test

by
2019 Kia Optima: Same engine, more tech
3:47

2019 Kia Optima: Same engine, more tech

by
GM is embracing the future with 3D printing in its factories

GM is embracing the future with 3D printing in its factories

by
2019 Volvo S60 is one sharp sedan
2:04

2019 Volvo S60 is one sharp sedan

by
South Korea crushes it in J.D. Power's 2018 Initial Quality Study

South Korea crushes it in J.D. Power's 2018 Initial Quality Study

by