Check out Chevy Corvette steering wheels through the ages

The second-generation Corvette's wheel took things down a simpler path, opting for a thin, round wheel with equally thin metal spokes coming from the hub. Teak was an option in 1965 and 1966, which is cool.
You might not even notice that the fourth-generation Corvette has a steering wheel, because the digital dashboard behind it is so interesting. This two-spoke design wouldn't return until the eighth-generation was revealed in 2019.
The outgoing Corvette's wheel took a radical departure from the C6, opting for a more contemporary design, more switches and available paddles on the back, changing gears on automatic cars and enabling rev-matching downshifts on manual variants.