Check out Chevy Corvette steering wheels through the ages

C1 Corvette

The first-generation Corvette's steering wheel wore some sweet metal spokes, and in this picture, some aftermarket padding and a few other modifications scattered about the interior.

C2 Corvette

The second-generation Corvette's wheel took things down a simpler path, opting for a thin, round wheel with equally thin metal spokes coming from the hub. Teak was an option in 1965 and 1966, which is cool.

C3 Corvette

Things start getting a little chunky in the Corvette's third generation. The stainless steel spokes are still around, but the steering wheel itself grew thick padding matched to the interior's color.

C4 Corvette

You might not even notice that the fourth-generation Corvette has a steering wheel, because the digital dashboard behind it is so interesting. This two-spoke design wouldn't return until the eighth-generation was revealed in 2019.

C5 Corvette

The fifth-generation Corvette's steering wheel was easily the frumpiest of the group, with its large airbag swelling the hub like a pimple that needs popping.

C6 Corvette

The sixth-generation Corvette's steering wheel lost a spoke, but it gained steering wheel controls and a slimmer (or at least better integrated) airbag. It was also wrapped in leather.

C7 Corvette

The outgoing Corvette's wheel took a radical departure from the C6, opting for a more contemporary design, more switches and available paddles on the back, changing gears on automatic cars and enabling rev-matching downshifts on manual variants.

C8 Corvette

This is a preproduction steering wheel, so things might change a bit before production commences, but nevertheless, this is what the midengine Corvette will be working with.

