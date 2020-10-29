It even keeps the Blazer's transfer case and axles.
The K5 Blazer is a classic SUV with a huge fanbase.
Unfortunately, like most classic SUVs, it's dirty, slow and inefficient.
Chevy sought to fix that by transplanting the electric heart of a Bolt EV into the Blazer.
It keeps four-wheel drive by retaining an automatic transmission and transfer case.
The EV swap was completed using 90% stock Bolt parts.
The best bit is that the Bolt motor is more powerful than the old 400 cubic-inch V8 it replaces.
The Bolt's 60 kilowatt-hour battery pack just gets bolted into the cargo area, though, which isn't ideal.
This is will be sold as an Electric Connect and Cruise package and installed by a network of specially trained shops.
Chevrolet built an electric Bolt-powered K5 Blazer for SEMA
