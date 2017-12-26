Check out the cheap thrills of the 2017 Fiat 500C Abarth

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2017 Fiat 500C Abarth might just be the least expensive way to get your thrills.
The 2017 Fiat 500C Abarth starts at $21,490, while the hard top is just $19,995.
Compared with the standard 500, the Abarth sports stiffer suspension thanks to modified spring rates, unique control arms and a beefy 22-millimeter rear stabilizer bar.
While the 500C might technically be a convertible, it's more like a large sunroof, leaving the frame of the roof intact.
The dual exhaust spits out a surprisingly angry note.
The 500 Abarth sports a 1.4-liter MultiAir turbocharged engine, good for 160 horsepower and 170 pound-feet of torque when mated to a five-speed manual transmission.
The stick shift is positioned high on the center stack, close to the steering wheel, all the better for quick gear changes.
The tiny 5.4 cubic-foot trunk is enough to hold a small piece of luggage and a computer bag.
The 500C Abarth features a very basic version of the Uconnect infotainment system.
