Hyundai's Elevate concept can climb a five-foot wall

  • hyundai-elevate-press-conference-10
  • hyundai-elevate-press-conference-8
  • Hyundai Elevate Concept
  • hyundai-elevate-press-conference-3
  • hyundai-elevate-press-conference-1
  • Hyundai Elevate Concept
  • hyundai-elevate-press-conference-11
  • hyundai-elevate-press-conference-12
  • Hyundai Elevate Concept
  • Hyundai Elevate Concept
  • hyundai-elevate-press-conference-2
  • Hyundai Elevate Concept
  • Hyundai Elevate Concept
  • hyundai-elevate-press-conference-4
  • hyundai-elevate-press-conference-5
  • hyundai-elevate-press-conference-13
  • hyundai-elevate-press-conference-6
  • hyundai-elevate-press-conference-7
  • hyundai-elevate-press-conference-9
  • Hyundai Elevate Concept
  • Hyundai Elevate Concept
  • Hyundai Elevate Concept

Hyundai used CES 2019 as the backdrop to debut its Elevate walking car concept.    

Updated:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
1
of 22

According to Hyundai, the Elevate is capable of driving at highway speeds, but it can also allegedly climb a 5-foot wall, step over a 5-foot gap and have a track width up to 15 feet.      

Updated:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
2
of 22

While it's primarily designed to give first responders an additional edge in rescuing people, it can also be used to enhance mobility options for all sorts of citizens.     

Updated:Caption:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
3
of 22

So, it's basically an AT-AT from Star Wars that has, as Hyundai puts it, "both mammalian and reptilian walking gaits."       

Updated:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
4
of 22

The concept was born out of Hyundai's CRADLE robotics and artificial intelligence investment division.

Updated:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
5
of 22

While it does have traditional wheels on each corner, they're connected to the vehicle by way of mechanical "legs."     

Updated:Caption:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
6
of 22

For now, the automaker is exploring the wheel-leg hybrid at the 1/8th scale.

Updated:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
7
of 22

Each leg features 5 points of articulation and a wheel at the end with an in-wheel motor.

Updated:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
8
of 22

Those legs have multiple axes of articulation.

Updated:Caption:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
9
of 22

Since the electric motors that power the concept are in the wheels themselves, there are no powertrain linkages complicating matters.

Updated:Caption:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
10
of 22

The combination allows a variety of locomotion methods -- from rolling modes to walking or even running over rough terrain.

Updated:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
11
of 22

The pictures make it pretty obvious how this car gained the ability to move less like a vehicle and more like a creepy robot animal.    

Updated:Caption:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
12
of 22

It's wild.   

Updated:Caption:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
13
of 22

Updated:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
14
of 22

Updated:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
15
of 22

Updated:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
16
of 22

Updated:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
17
of 22

Updated:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
18
of 22

Updated:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
19
of 22

Updated:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
20
of 22

Updated:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
21
of 22

Updated:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
22
of 22
Now Reading

Hyundai's Elevate concept can climb a five-foot wall

Up Next

All the cool new gadgets at CES 2019

Latest Stories

Porsche's new 911 Carrera S Cabriolet is a 443-horsepower convertible dancer

Porsche's new 911 Carrera S Cabriolet is a 443-horsepower convertible dancer

by
Bell Nexus air taxi concept could be Uber's first flying car

Bell Nexus air taxi concept could be Uber's first flying car

by
BMW's riderless, self-driving motorcycle goes for a spin at CES 2019

BMW's riderless, self-driving motorcycle goes for a spin at CES 2019

1:30
Aston Martin readies itself for a no-deal Brexit, hoping it can weather the storm

Aston Martin readies itself for a no-deal Brexit, hoping it can weather the storm

by
We experience the safer Freightliner trucks of the future

We experience the safer Freightliner trucks of the future

by