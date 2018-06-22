The 'most American' cars of 2018, according to Cars.com

  • 2018 Jeep Cherokee
#1: Jeep Cherokee

The Jeep Cherokee is built in Belvidere, Illinois.

Read the article
1
of 20

#1: Jeep Cherokee

It was #2 on last year's list.

Read the article
2
of 20

#2: Honda Odyssey

The Honda Odyssey is built in Lincoln, Alabama.

Read the article
3
of 20

#2: Honda Odyssey

It was redesigned for the 2018 model year.

Read the article
4
of 20

#3: Honda Ridgeline

The Honda Ridgeline is also built in Lincoln, Alabama.

Read the article
5
of 20

#3: Honda Ridgeline

The Ridgeline got a whole new look in 2017.

Read the article
6
of 20

#4: Ford Taurus

The Ford Taurus is built in Chicago.

Read the article
7
of 20

#4: Ford Taurus

This big-body sedan isn't exactly a hot seller, and its future isn't looking bright.

Read the article
8
of 20

#5: Chevrolet Volt

The Chevrolet Volt is made in Detroit.

Read the article
9
of 20

#5: Chevrolet Volt

It's an extended-range electric vehicle, its gas engine keeping the battery charged as necessary.

Read the article
10
of 20

#6: Honda Pilot

The Honda Pilot is built in -- you guessed it -- Lincoln, Alabama.

Read the article
11
of 20

#6: Honda Pilot

The Pilot is Honda's three-row SUV, and it shares its looks with the new Ridgeline.

Read the article
12
of 20

#7: Acura MDX

The Acura MDX is built in East Liberty, Ohio.

Read the article
13
of 20

#7: Acura MDX

Only the gas version is included in Cars.com's list. The hybrid variant is a different story.

Read the article
14
of 20

#8: Ford Explorer

The Ford Explorer is built in Chicago.

Read the article
15
of 20

#8: Ford Explorer

The Explorer should receive a redesign for the 2020 model year.

Read the article
16
of 20

#9: Ford F-150

The Ford F-150 is built in both Dearborn, Michigan and Claycomo, Missouri.

Read the article
17
of 20

#9: Ford F-150

It received a slight redesign for the 2018 model year, shown here.

Read the article
18
of 20

#10: Chevrolet Corvette

The Chevrolet Corvette is built in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Read the article
19
of 20

#10: Chevrolet Corvette

Its most powerful variant, the ZR1 shown here, puts out an impressive 755 horsepower.

Read the article
20
of 20
