The 'most American' cars of 2018, according to Cars.com

The Jeep Cherokee is built in Belvidere, Illinois.
It was #2 on last year's list.
The Honda Odyssey is built in Lincoln, Alabama.
It was redesigned for the 2018 model year.
The Honda Ridgeline is also built in Lincoln, Alabama.
The Ridgeline got a whole new look in 2017.
The Ford Taurus is built in Chicago.
This big-body sedan isn't exactly a hot seller, and its future isn't looking bright.
The Chevrolet Volt is made in Detroit.
It's an extended-range electric vehicle, its gas engine keeping the battery charged as necessary.
The Honda Pilot is built in -- you guessed it -- Lincoln, Alabama.
The Pilot is Honda's three-row SUV, and it shares its looks with the new Ridgeline.
The Acura MDX is built in East Liberty, Ohio.
Only the gas version is included in Cars.com's list. The hybrid variant is a different story.
The Ford Explorer is built in Chicago.
The Explorer should receive a redesign for the 2020 model year.
The Ford F-150 is built in both Dearborn, Michigan and Claycomo, Missouri.
It received a slight redesign for the 2018 model year, shown here.
The Chevrolet Corvette is built in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Its most powerful variant, the ZR1 shown here, puts out an impressive 755 horsepower.