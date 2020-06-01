These cars need engine rebuilds most often

Consumer Reports identified 11 cars that showed major engine problems, and offered more reliable alternatives.

Audi

2010 Audi A4

Each car on this list showed a much higher chance of housing major engine troubles, according to Consumer Reports data. It starts with the 2010 Audi A4.

Ford

2008 Ford F-350

The 2008 Ford F-350 showed data points that highlight an engine rebuild occurred as early as 65,000 miles. Note, a 2019 model is pictured.

Chrysler

2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser

The 2001 Chrysler PT Cruise was a cool, retro thing, but it's not very reliable, per the data.

Mini

2008 Mini Cooper/Clubman

The 2008 Mini Cooper/Clubman had engine rebuilds happen around 122,000 miles.

Chevrolet

2010 Chevy Equinox

Super popular, but perhaps not super reliable, the 2010 Equinox had reports of blown engines as soon as approximately 84,500 miles.

GMC

2010 GMC Terrain

The same goes for the Equinox's platform mate, the GMC Terrain.

Jeep

2006 Jeep Wrangler

The 2006 Jeep Wrangler is a capable off-roader, but its 2.4-liter engine suffered issues around 150,000 miles.

Cadillac

2010 Cadillac SRX

This Cadillac crossover showed signs of major engine troubles around 130,000 miles.

Acura

2003 Acura MDX

As the 2003 MDX approached 200,000 miles, owners reported engine rebuilds.

Buick

2006 Buick Lucerne

One of the last floaty Buicks had reports of full engine rebuilds between 116,000-143,000 miles.

GMC

2010 GMC Acadia

The 2010 GMC Acadia suffered from blown engines at around 106,000-129,000 miles.

