Consumer Reports identified 11 cars that showed major engine problems, and offered more reliable alternatives.
Each car on this list showed a much higher chance of housing major engine troubles, according to Consumer Reports data. It starts with the 2010 Audi A4.
The 2008 Ford F-350 showed data points that highlight an engine rebuild occurred as early as 65,000 miles. Note, a 2019 model is pictured.
The 2001 Chrysler PT Cruise was a cool, retro thing, but it's not very reliable, per the data.
The 2008 Mini Cooper/Clubman had engine rebuilds happen around 122,000 miles.
Super popular, but perhaps not super reliable, the 2010 Equinox had reports of blown engines as soon as approximately 84,500 miles.
The same goes for the Equinox's platform mate, the GMC Terrain.
The 2006 Jeep Wrangler is a capable off-roader, but its 2.4-liter engine suffered issues around 150,000 miles.
This Cadillac crossover showed signs of major engine troubles around 130,000 miles.
As the 2003 MDX approached 200,000 miles, owners reported engine rebuilds.
One of the last floaty Buicks had reports of full engine rebuilds between 116,000-143,000 miles.
The 2010 GMC Acadia suffered from blown engines at around 106,000-129,000 miles.
Discuss: These cars need engine rebuilds most often
