Carpool in antisocial silence with VW's Moia ride-hailing concept

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Moia is an extension of VW's mobility efforts.
It hopes to capitalize on some people's desire to ditch personal transportation in favor of ride-hailing.
This concept is Moia's first, and it's built specifically for ride-hailing purposes.
A customer app lets passengers book and pay for Moia's services.
The concept is entirely electric, meaning it has a twofold benefit to local air quality -- it can help remove other vehicles from the road while emitting nothing from its tailpipes.
Each seat stands alone, so you won't have to share a bench with a stranger.
Every seat features creature comforts like USB ports and reading lights, and Wi-Fi allows riders to stay connected on the go.
The front passenger seat is ditched in favor of additional cargo storage.
Moia's service is already being tested in public, although it's currently limited to Hannover, Germany, and it relies on traditional Volkswagen Multivans.
The concept van is slated to hit the roads of Hamburg some time next year.