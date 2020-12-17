Canoo's Multi-Purpose Delivery Vehicle is the chameleon of work vans

The Multi-Purpose Delivery Vehicle is Canoo's take on a delivery van.
Only, the MPDV has much bigger ambitions than just being a delivery van.
It wants to be a food truck or a coffee truck.
Maybe an adventure vehicle, too.
How about a mobile pop-up shop?
It's also electric and affordable.
The MPDV wants to be everything to everyone.
And it's so modular and so reconfigurable that it might be able to pull that off.
Canoo will offer it with prices starting at $33,000.
It's set to go into production in 2022.
