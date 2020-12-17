Canoo's Multi-Purpose Delivery Vehicle is the chameleon of work vans

  • canoo-mpdv-exterior-10
Canoo Multi-Purpose Delivery Vehicle

The Multi-Purpose Delivery Vehicle is Canoo's take on a delivery van.

1
Only, the MPDV has much bigger ambitions than just being a delivery van.

2
It wants to be a food truck or a coffee truck.

3
Maybe an adventure vehicle, too.

4
How about a mobile pop-up shop?

5
It's also electric and affordable.

6
The MPDV wants to be everything to everyone.

7
And it's so modular and so reconfigurable that it might be able to pull that off.

8
Canoo will offer it with prices starting at $33,000.

9
It's set to go into production in 2022.

10
Keep scrolling for more pictures of the Canoo Multi-Purpose Delivery Vehicle.

11
