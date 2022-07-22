Cadillac Celestiq Concept Previews a Production Flagship Sedan for 2025

The Cadillac Celestiq show car previews a production flagship for 2025.
The Celestiq will be built on GM's Ultium platform.
It looks massive and incredible.
The taillights are a modern interpretation of Cadillac's classic tailfins.
The Celestiq's interior features a 55-inch screen.
The seat's gradients are cool.
It's got a pretty big hatchback-accessed cargo area.
Cadillac will hand-build the Celestiq in Michigan.
The production Celestiq will be unveiled within the next year or so.
Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the Cadillac Celestiq show car.