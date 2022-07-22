X
Google Pixel 6A ReviewPixel 6A vs. Pixel 6MacBook Pro DealsBest iPhone VPN15 Dorm EssentialsAcer Chromebook 311 Deal

Cadillac Celestiq Concept Previews a Production Flagship Sedan for 2025

The showstopping Celestiq will be hand-built in Michigan.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
golson-hs

Daniel Golson

See full bio
Cadillac Celestiq EV Show Car
1 of 20 Cadillac

The Cadillac Celestiq show car previews a production flagship for 2025.

Cadillac Celestiq EV Show Car
2 of 20 Cadillac

The Celestiq will be built on GM's Ultium platform.

Cadillac Celestiq EV Show Car
3 of 20 Cadillac

It looks massive and incredible.

Cadillac Celestiq EV Show Car
4 of 20 Cadillac

The taillights are a modern interpretation of Cadillac's classic tailfins.

Cadillac Celestiq EV Show Car
5 of 20 Cadillac

The Celestiq's interior features a 55-inch screen.

Cadillac Celestiq EV Show Car
6 of 20 Cadillac

The seat's gradients are cool.

Cadillac Celestiq Teaser
7 of 20 Cadillac

It's got a pretty big hatchback-accessed cargo area.

Cadillac Celestiq EV Show Car
8 of 20 Cadillac

Cadillac will hand-build the Celestiq in Michigan.

Cadillac Celestiq Teaser
9 of 20 Cadillac

The production Celestiq will be unveiled within the next year or so.

Cadillac Celestiq Teaser
10 of 20 Cadillac

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the Cadillac Celestiq show car.

Cadillac Celestiq Teaser
11 of 20 Cadillac
Cadillac Celestiq show car teaser image
12 of 20 Cadillac
Cadillac Celestiq show car teaser image
13 of 20 Cadillac
Cadillac Celestiq Interior Teaser central compartment
14 of 20 Cadillac
Cadillac Celestiq Interior Teaser
15 of 20 Cadillac
Cadillac Celestiq Interior Teaser seat closeup
16 of 20 Cadillac
Cadillac Celestiq Interior Teaser
17 of 20 Cadillac
Cadillac Celestiq show car teaser image
18 of 20 Cadillac
Cadillac Celestiq Interior Teaser
19 of 20 Cadillac
Cadillac Celestiq show car teaser image
20 of 20 Cadillac

More Galleries

2023 Civic Type R Is Honda's Hot Hatch Reborn

More Galleries

2023 Civic Type R Is Honda's Hot Hatch Reborn

18 Photos
55 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

More Galleries

55 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

57 Photos
2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

95 Photos
Hubble and James Webb Space Telescope Images Compared: See the Difference

More Galleries

Hubble and James Webb Space Telescope Images Compared: See the Difference

12 Photos
The 40 Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 40 Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

82 Photos
2023 Toyota Crown Debuts Class-Bending Style

More Galleries

2023 Toyota Crown Debuts Class-Bending Style

52 Photos