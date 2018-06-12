Byton's K-Byte sedan concept previews a pretty future

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Byton K-Byte concept, debuting at CES Asia, is the first time Byton has applied a name to its vehicles.
The Chinese-based startup has retroactively renamed its SUV concept the M-Byte.
These two vehicles will be part of a three-car lineup relying on "Byte" names.
All three will be built on a single shared platform, which should help keep costs low.
If you're wondering what all those weird attachments are, it's part of the car's autonomous driving system.
Byton announced that it's partnering with Aurora, a startup dedicated to creating a SAE Level 4 self-driving platform.
When the vehicle isn't operating autonomously, certain components like the cameras under the side mirrors are capable of retracting into the body.
What's perhaps most interesting is that Byton doesn't really refer to its concepts as cars, but rather as smart devices.
That's the way many startups are treating cars -- as a means to a connected end.
