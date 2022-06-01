X

Buick Wildcat EV Concept Has Its Eyes on Design

Expect to see more than a few parts of this car on future Buick models, EV or otherwise.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg

Andrew Krok

See full bio

Buick Wildcat EV Concept
1 of 22 Buick

Buick on Tuesday unveiled the Wildcat EV concept car.     

Buick Wildcat EV Concept
2 of 22 Buick

Get your brain out of the powertrain gutter and focus those peepers on this car's aesthetics, because that's the main point of this thing.     

Buick Wildcat EV Concept
3 of 22 Buick

This is the next generation of Buick's design language, something we'll begin to see on refreshed and new-generation internal-combustion vehicles, continuing on through the automaker's EV-only future. 

Buick Wildcat EV Concept
4 of 22 Buick

The body is low, long and wide, all the right proportions for a pie-in-the-sky, no-holds-barred concept car.     

Buick Wildcat EV Concept
5 of 22 Buick

That's the beauty of a concept car.     

Buick Wildcat EV Concept
6 of 22 Buick

It's all about taking something to the extreme -- design, in this case.    

Buick Wildcat EV Concept
7 of 22 Buick

As Buick prepares to go all-electric by the end of the decade, the company can use that opportunity to start thinking outside GM's traditional boxes and get a little weird with it.     

Buick Wildcat EV Concept
8 of 22 Buick

And in that vein, the Wildcat EV is right where it needs to be.    

Buick Wildcat EV Concept
9 of 22 Buick

What do you think about the Buick Wildcat EV concept?

Buick Wildcat EV Concept
10 of 22 Buick

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the Buick Wildcat EV!

Buick Wildcat EV Concept
11 of 22 Buick
Buick Wildcat EV Concept
12 of 22 Buick
Buick Wildcat EV Concept
13 of 22 Buick
Buick Wildcat EV Concept
14 of 22 Buick
Buick Wildcat EV Concept
15 of 22 Buick
Buick Wildcat EV Concept
16 of 22 Buick
Buick Wildcat EV Concept
17 of 22 Buick
Buick Wildcat EV Concept
18 of 22 Buick
Buick Wildcat EV Concept
19 of 22 Buick
Buick Wildcat EV Concept
20 of 22 Buick
Buick Wildcat EV Concept
21 of 22 Buick
Buick Wildcat EV Concept
22 of 22 Buick

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

94 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

80 Photos
The 40 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 40 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
'Stranger Things' Stars Then and Now: Wow, They've Really Grown Up

More Galleries

'Stranger Things' Stars Then and Now: Wow, They've Really Grown Up

40 Photos
Land Rover Defender 130 Has Room for 8 and a Saggy Butt

More Galleries

Land Rover Defender 130 Has Room for 8 and a Saggy Butt

27 Photos
DeLorean Alpha5 Gullwing EV Is a Not-So-Retro Revival

More Galleries

DeLorean Alpha5 Gullwing EV Is a Not-So-Retro Revival

17 Photos
2023 Lexus RX Changes the Formula

More Galleries

2023 Lexus RX Changes the Formula

39 Photos