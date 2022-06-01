Buick Wildcat EV Concept Has Its Eyes on Design

Buick on Tuesday unveiled the Wildcat EV concept car.
Get your brain out of the powertrain gutter and focus those peepers on this car's aesthetics, because that's the main point of this thing.
This is the next generation of Buick's design language, something we'll begin to see on refreshed and new-generation internal-combustion vehicles, continuing on through the automaker's EV-only future.
The body is low, long and wide, all the right proportions for a pie-in-the-sky, no-holds-barred concept car.
That's the beauty of a concept car.
It's all about taking something to the extreme -- design, in this case.
As Buick prepares to go all-electric by the end of the decade, the company can use that opportunity to start thinking outside GM's traditional boxes and get a little weird with it.
And in that vein, the Wildcat EV is right where it needs to be.
What do you think about the Buick Wildcat EV concept?
