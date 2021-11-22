/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

Buick GL8 Flagship concept: A luxurious preview of China's new people hauler

The GL8 is due for a new generation, and this is a good look at what to expect.

sean-szymkowski-headshot
Sean Szymkowski
Buick GL8 Flagship concept
1 of 13 Buick

The Buick GL8 Flagship concept previews a new van to come.

Buick GL8 Flagship concept
2 of 13 Buick

The GL8 on sale in China today is due for, well, a redo.

Buick GL8 Flagship concept
3 of 13 Buick

This design previews the changes to come.

Buick GL8 Flagship concept
4 of 13 Buick

It looks interesting, with fluid lines and harder lines mixed together.

Buick GL8 Flagship concept
5 of 13 Buick

I get Lexus and Toyota vibes.

Buick GL8 Flagship concept
6 of 13 Buick

The two-tone exterior colors are neat.

Buick GL8 Flagship concept
7 of 13 Buick

That tailgate shape will be impressive if it makes production.

Buick GL8 Flagship concept
8 of 13 Buick

There's a new take on Buick's winged LED lights and grille here.

Buick GL8 Flagship concept
9 of 13 Buick

Keep scrolling for more of the Buick GL8 Flagship concept!

Buick GL8 Flagship concept
10 of 13 Buick
Buick GL8 Flagship concept
11 of 13 Buick
Buick GL8 Flagship concept
12 of 13 Buick
Buick GL8 Flagship concept
13 of 13 Buick

More Galleries

The best games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The best games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

67 Photos
2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

More Galleries

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

65 Photos
NASA unveils 30 dazzling new Hubble space images for an epic anniversary

More Galleries

NASA unveils 30 dazzling new Hubble space images for an epic anniversary

30 Photos
A look inside Intel's mammoth Arizona chipmaking fab

More Galleries

A look inside Intel's mammoth Arizona chipmaking fab

26 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos
The 51 best VR games

More Galleries

The 51 best VR games

53 Photos