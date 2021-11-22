Buick GL8 Flagship concept: A luxurious preview of China's new people hauler

The GL8 is due for a new generation, and this is a good look at what to expect.
The Buick GL8 Flagship concept previews a new van to come.
The GL8 on sale in China today is due for, well, a redo.
This design previews the changes to come.
It looks interesting, with fluid lines and harder lines mixed together.
I get Lexus and Toyota vibes.
The two-tone exterior colors are neat.
That tailgate shape will be impressive if it makes production.
There's a new take on Buick's winged LED lights and grille here.
