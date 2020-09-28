Buick Electra returns as an electric crossover-sedan mashup

This concept car shows Buick's future, and hopefully the brand slaps this name on a production EV.

Buick Electra concept
1 of 7
Buick

This isn't your grandfather's Electra. This is the new Buick Electra concept the brand showed at the 2020 Beijing Motor Show.

Read the article
Buick Electra concept
2 of 7
Buick

It's a sedan-crossover mashup that runs on GM's upcoming Ultium battery technology.

Read the article
Buick Electra concept
3 of 7
Buick

It has butterfly doors, too.

Read the article
Buick Electra concept
4 of 7
Buick

The design is a bit of a departure for Buick with a square jaw, though the car tapers toward the rear. It's supposed to mimic an arrow.

Read the article
Buick Electra concept
5 of 7
Buick

Inside, GM designers created "floating" seats with a new architecture meant to give the effect of zero gravity.

Read the article
Buick Electra concept
6 of 7
Buick

Where Buick's going, it doesn't need traditional center stacks. That's one giant curved display -- and the steering wheel is retractable.

Read the article
Buick Electra concept
7 of 7
Buick

The Electra seats four passengers with lots of room to spare, thanks to the Ultium battery's packaging.

Read the article
Audi Sportback-ifies its popular Q5 SUV for 2021

Audi Sportback-ifies its popular Q5 SUV for 2021

33 Photos
VW Taos prototype hits the road ahead of its debut

VW Taos prototype hits the road ahead of its debut

25 Photos
Buick Electra returns as an electric crossover-sedan mashup

Buick Electra returns as an electric crossover-sedan mashup

7 Photos
2021 Toyota Sienna Platinum is a surprisingly lux family cruiser

2021 Toyota Sienna Platinum is a surprisingly lux family cruiser

69 Photos
Yenko Chevy Camaro Stage 2 is ready to blow the doors off other muscle cars

Yenko Chevy Camaro Stage 2 is ready to blow the doors off other muscle cars

7 Photos
Audi E-Tron Sportback First Edition is one slick electric SUV

Audi E-Tron Sportback First Edition is one slick electric SUV

70 Photos
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC43 Coupe: Higher style, lower practicality

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC43 Coupe: Higher style, lower practicality

55 Photos