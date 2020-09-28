Buick Electra returns as an electric crossover-sedan mashup

This concept car shows Buick's future, and hopefully the brand slaps this name on a production EV.
This isn't your grandfather's Electra. This is the new Buick Electra concept the brand showed at the 2020 Beijing Motor Show.
It's a sedan-crossover mashup that runs on GM's upcoming Ultium battery technology.
It has butterfly doors, too.
The design is a bit of a departure for Buick with a square jaw, though the car tapers toward the rear. It's supposed to mimic an arrow.
Inside, GM designers created "floating" seats with a new architecture meant to give the effect of zero gravity.
Where Buick's going, it doesn't need traditional center stacks. That's one giant curved display -- and the steering wheel is retractable.
The Electra seats four passengers with lots of room to spare, thanks to the Ultium battery's packaging.
