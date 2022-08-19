Bugatti W16 Mistral Is More Than Just a Chiron Roadster

This $5 million droptop will be the last car to use Bugatti's incredible W16 engine.
The Bugatti W16 Mistral is a send-off for the coolest engine ever made.
While based on the Chiron, everything from the monocoque up has been modified.
The Mistral has styling reminiscent of La Voiture Noire.
The X-shaped taillights should be a new Bugatti signature.
Bugatti thinks the Mistral will be the fastest convertible ever made.
The interior is mostly the same as the Chiron's.
It features special quilted leather and a wood shift knob with an amber insert containing a gold elephant sculpture.
Only 99 will be made at $5 million each, and they're all sold out.
It will be the last car to use Bugatti's W16 engine.
