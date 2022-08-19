X
Bugatti W16 Mistral Is More Than Just a Chiron Roadster

This $5 million droptop will be the last car to use Bugatti's incredible W16 engine.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
Bugatti W16 Mistral
The Bugatti W16 Mistral is a send-off for the coolest engine ever made.

Bugatti W16 Mistral
While based on the Chiron, everything from the monocoque up has been modified.

Bugatti W16 Mistral
The Mistral has styling reminiscent of La Voiture Noire.

Bugatti W16 Mistral
The X-shaped taillights should be a new Bugatti signature.

Bugatti W16 Mistral
Bugatti thinks the Mistral will be the fastest convertible ever made.

Bugatti W16 Mistral
The interior is mostly the same as the Chiron's.

Bugatti W16 Mistral
It features special quilted leather and a wood shift knob with an amber insert containing a gold elephant sculpture.

Bugatti W16 Mistral
Only 99 will be made at $5 million each, and they're all sold out.

Bugatti W16 Mistral
It will be the last car to use Bugatti's W16 engine.

Bugatti W16 Mistral
Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the Bugatti W16 Mistral.

Bugatti W16 Mistral
