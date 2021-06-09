The production Bugatti La Voiture Noire looks incredible

The $13.4 million one-off creation is ready to be delivered to its lucky owner.
This is the final production version of Bugatti's one-off La Voiture Noire.
After two years of development it's ready to be delivered to its owner.
The final car looks nearly identical to the prototype that was shown in 2019.
Its dramatic proportions have even been enhanced in the transition to production.
It retains the concept's 3D-printed grille and complex LED headlights.
The rear deck lid has been slightly modified, and the fuel filler cap is in a different spot.
The wheels have the same organic design, but they don't use a center lock like the prototype's did.
Thankfully, the final car still has those six amazing tailpipes.
The car underwent rigorous testing to make sure it would be road legal and meet Bugatti's performance standards.
