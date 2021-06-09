/>

The production Bugatti La Voiture Noire looks incredible

The $13.4 million one-off creation is ready to be delivered to its lucky owner.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
bugatti-la-voiture-noire-one-off-production-model-111
1 of 27 Bugatti

This is the final production version of Bugatti's one-off La Voiture Noire.

bugatti-la-voiture-noire-one-off-production-model-115
2 of 27 Bugatti

After two years of development it's ready to be delivered to its owner.

bugatti-la-voiture-noire-one-off-production-model-117
3 of 27 Bugatti

The final car looks nearly identical to the prototype that was shown in 2019.

bugatti-la-voiture-noire-one-off-production-model-119
4 of 27 Bugatti

Its dramatic proportions have even been enhanced in the transition to production.

bugatti-la-voiture-noire-one-off-production-model-120
5 of 27 Bugatti

It retains the concept's 3D-printed grille and complex LED headlights.

bugatti-la-voiture-noire-one-off-production-model-125
6 of 27 Bugatti

The rear deck lid has been slightly modified, and the fuel filler cap is in a different spot.

bugatti-la-voiture-noire-one-off-production-model-126
7 of 27 Bugatti

The wheels have the same organic design, but they don't use a center lock like the prototype's did.

bugatti-la-voiture-noire-one-off-production-model-128
8 of 27 Bugatti

Thankfully, the final car still has those six amazing tailpipes.

bugatti-la-voiture-noire-one-off-production-model-135
9 of 27 Bugatti

The car underwent rigorous testing to make sure it would be road legal and meet Bugatti's performance standards.

bugatti-la-voiture-noire-one-off-production-model-110
10 of 27 Bugatti

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the production La Voiture Noire.

bugatti-la-voiture-noire-one-off-production-model-112
11 of 27 Bugatti
bugatti-la-voiture-noire-one-off-production-model-113
12 of 27 Bugatti
bugatti-la-voiture-noire-one-off-production-model-114
13 of 27 Bugatti
bugatti-la-voiture-noire-one-off-production-model-116
14 of 27 Bugatti
bugatti-la-voiture-noire-one-off-production-model-118
15 of 27 Bugatti
bugatti-la-voiture-noire-one-off-production-model-121
16 of 27 Bugatti
bugatti-la-voiture-noire-one-off-production-model-122
17 of 27 Bugatti
bugatti-la-voiture-noire-one-off-production-model-123
18 of 27 Bugatti
bugatti-la-voiture-noire-one-off-production-model-124
19 of 27 Bugatti
bugatti-la-voiture-noire-one-off-production-model-127
20 of 27 Bugatti
bugatti-la-voiture-noire-one-off-production-model-129
21 of 27 Bugatti
bugatti-la-voiture-noire-one-off-production-model-130
22 of 27 Bugatti
bugatti-la-voiture-noire-one-off-production-model-131
23 of 27 Bugatti
bugatti-la-voiture-noire-one-off-production-model-132
24 of 27 Bugatti
bugatti-la-voiture-noire-one-off-production-model-133
25 of 27 Bugatti
bugatti-la-voiture-noire-one-off-production-model-134
26 of 27 Bugatti
bugatti-la-voiture-noire-one-off-production-model-136
27 of 27 Bugatti

More Galleries

2022 Maverick: Ford truck ruggedness in a smaller package

More Galleries

2022 Maverick: Ford truck ruggedness in a smaller package

66 Photos
Nintendo Switch: The 35 best games to play in 2021

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The 35 best games to play in 2021

36 Photos
2022 Kia Sportage is a seriously stylish SUV

More Galleries

2022 Kia Sportage is a seriously stylish SUV

7 Photos
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is as efficient as it is stylish

More Galleries

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is as efficient as it is stylish

38 Photos
New movies coming out in 2021: Netflix, Marvel and more

More Galleries

New movies coming out in 2021: Netflix, Marvel and more

65 Photos
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross gives a famous nameplate some SUV love

More Galleries

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross gives a famous nameplate some SUV love

39 Photos
NASA aims for Venus: See what the inferno planet looks like

More Galleries

NASA aims for Venus: See what the inferno planet looks like

19 Photos