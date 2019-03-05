Bugatti La Voiture Noire is 'the most expensive new car of all time'

  • bugatti-la-voiture-noire-geneva-2019-26
  • bugatti-la-voiture-noire-geneva-2019
  • bugatti-la-voiture-noire-geneva-2019-10
  • bugatti-la-voiture-noire-geneva-2019-19
  • bugatti-la-voiture-noire-geneva-2019-17
  • bugatti-la-voiture-noire-geneva-2019-32
  • bugatti-la-voiture-noire-geneva-2019-9
  • bugatti-la-voiture-noire-geneva-2019-8
  • bugatti-la-voiture-noire-geneva-2019-33
  • bugatti-la-voiture-noire-geneva-2019-34
  • bugatti-la-voiture-noire-geneva-2019-11
  • bugatti-la-voiture-noire-geneva-2019-12
  • bugatti-la-voiture-noire-geneva-2019-13
  • bugatti-la-voiture-noire-geneva-2019-14
  • bugatti-la-voiture-noire-geneva-2019-15
  • bugatti-la-voiture-noire-geneva-2019-16
  • bugatti-la-voiture-noire-geneva-2019-18
  • bugatti-la-voiture-noire-geneva-2019-2
  • bugatti-la-voiture-noire-geneva-2019-20
  • bugatti-la-voiture-noire-geneva-2019-21
  • bugatti-la-voiture-noire-geneva-2019-22
  • bugatti-la-voiture-noire-geneva-2019-23
  • bugatti-la-voiture-noire-geneva-2019-24
  • bugatti-la-voiture-noire-geneva-2019-25
  • bugatti-la-voiture-noire-geneva-2019-27
  • bugatti-la-voiture-noire-geneva-2019-28
  • bugatti-la-voiture-noire-geneva-2019-29
  • bugatti-la-voiture-noire-geneva-2019-3
  • bugatti-la-voiture-noire-geneva-2019-30
  • bugatti-la-voiture-noire-geneva-2019-31
  • bugatti-la-voiture-noire-geneva-2019-35
  • bugatti-la-voiture-noire-geneva-2019-36
  • bugatti-la-voiture-noire-geneva-2019-38
  • bugatti-la-voiture-noire-geneva-2019-39
  • bugatti-la-voiture-noire-geneva-2019-4
  • bugatti-la-voiture-noire-geneva-2019-5
  • bugatti-la-voiture-noire-geneva-2019-6
  • bugatti-la-voiture-noire-geneva-2019-7
  • bugatti-la-voiture-noire-geneva-2019-37
  • Bugatti La Voiture Noire
  • Bugatti La Voiture Noire
  • Bugatti La Voiture Noire
  • Bugatti La Voiture Noire
  • Bugatti La Voiture Noire
  • Bugatti La Voiture Noire
  • Bugatti La Voiture Noire
  • Bugatti La Voiture Noire
  • Bugatti La Voiture Noire
  • Bugatti La Voiture Noire
  • Bugatti La Voiture Noire
  • Bugatti La Voiture Noire
  • Bugatti La Voiture Noire
  • Bugatti La Voiture Noire
  • Bugatti La Voiture Noire
  • Bugatti La Voiture Noire
  • Bugatti La Voiture Noire
  • Bugatti La Voiture Noire
  • Bugatti La Voiture Noire
  • Bugatti La Voiture Noire
  • Bugatti La Voiture Noire
  • Bugatti La Voiture Noire
  • Bugatti La Voiture Noire

Bugatti on Tuesday unveiled La Voiture Noire (the black car, translated from French).    

Updated:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
1
of 62

It's a one-of-one creation that is meant to incorporate the idea of grand touring into a car with immense amounts of power and equal amounts of luxury.

Updated:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
2
of 62

It also costs an immense amount of money, with the final price tag from Bugatti coming in at a cool 11 million euro ($12.4 million).   

Updated:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
3
of 62

Even though it has more tailpipes than the regular Chiron, the powertrain appears to be the same.     

Updated:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
4
of 62

Bugatti says that La Voiture Noire sports an 8.0-liter 16-cylinder engine that's good for a shade under 1,500 horsepower and about 1,180 pound-feet of torque, the same as the Chiron. 

Updated:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
5
of 62

The car is already sold and is rumored to be going to Ferdinand Piech, Ferdinand Porsche's grandson and the chairman of VW Group from 1993 to 2002.    

Updated:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
6
of 62

Bugatti wouldn't say who the lucky person is, naturally, saying only that the person in question is a "Bugatti enthusiast."     

Updated:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
7
of 62

No duh.     

Updated:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
8
of 62

Here's the real question: Will it carry the same cachet in 80 years' time that the Atlantic does today?

Updated:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
9
of 62

Keep scrolling to check out more pictures of Bugatti's latest one-off.

Updated:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
10
of 62

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
11
of 62

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
12
of 62

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
13
of 62

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
14
of 62

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
15
of 62

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
16
of 62

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
17
of 62

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
18
of 62

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
19
of 62

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
20
of 62

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
21
of 62

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
22
of 62

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
23
of 62

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
24
of 62

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
25
of 62

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
26
of 62

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
27
of 62

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
28
of 62

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
29
of 62

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
30
of 62

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
31
of 62

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
32
of 62

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
33
of 62

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
34
of 62

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
35
of 62

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
36
of 62

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
37
of 62

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
38
of 62

Updated:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
39
of 62

Updated:Photo:BugattiRead the article
40
of 62

Updated:Photo:BugattiRead the article
41
of 62

Updated:Photo:BugattiRead the article
42
of 62

Updated:Photo:BugattiRead the article
43
of 62

Updated:Photo:BugattiRead the article
44
of 62

Updated:Photo:BugattiRead the article
45
of 62

Updated:Photo:BugattiRead the article
46
of 62

Updated:Photo:BugattiRead the article
47
of 62

Updated:Photo:BugattiRead the article
48
of 62

Updated:Photo:BugattiRead the article
49
of 62

Updated:Photo:BugattiRead the article
50
of 62

Updated:Photo:BugattiRead the article
51
of 62

Updated:Photo:BugattiRead the article
52
of 62

Updated:Photo:BugattiRead the article
53
of 62

Updated:Photo:BugattiRead the article
54
of 62

Updated:Photo:BugattiRead the article
55
of 62

Updated:Photo:BugattiRead the article
56
of 62

Updated:Photo:BugattiRead the article
57
of 62

Updated:Photo:BugattiRead the article
58
of 62

Updated:Photo:BugattiRead the article
59
of 62

Updated:Photo:BugattiRead the article
60
of 62

Updated:Photo:BugattiRead the article
61
of 62

Updated:Photo:BugattiRead the article
62
of 62
Now Reading

Bugatti La Voiture Noire is 'the most expensive new car of all time'

Up Next

Mercedes' new GLE gets the AMG 53 treatment

Latest Stories

2020 Mitsubishi ASX debuts in Geneva, hints at Outlander Sport for US

2020 Mitsubishi ASX debuts in Geneva, hints at Outlander Sport for US

by
Ginetta Akula supercar boasts 600-hp, 200-mph top speed in Geneva

Ginetta Akula supercar boasts 600-hp, 200-mph top speed in Geneva

by
2020 Hyundai Sonata rediscovers bold design

2020 Hyundai Sonata rediscovers bold design

by
GFG Style's all-electric Kangaroo 'hyper-SUV' debuts in Geneva

GFG Style's all-electric Kangaroo 'hyper-SUV' debuts in Geneva

by
Bentley Bentayga Speed blasts into Geneva with 626 hp

Bentley Bentayga Speed blasts into Geneva with 626 hp

by