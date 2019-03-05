Bugatti La Voiture Noire is 'the most expensive new car of all time'

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Bugatti on Tuesday unveiled La Voiture Noire (the black car, translated from French).
It's a one-of-one creation that is meant to incorporate the idea of grand touring into a car with immense amounts of power and equal amounts of luxury.
It also costs an immense amount of money, with the final price tag from Bugatti coming in at a cool 11 million euro ($12.4 million).
Even though it has more tailpipes than the regular Chiron, the powertrain appears to be the same.
Bugatti says that La Voiture Noire sports an 8.0-liter 16-cylinder engine that's good for a shade under 1,500 horsepower and about 1,180 pound-feet of torque, the same as the Chiron.
The car is already sold and is rumored to be going to Ferdinand Piech, Ferdinand Porsche's grandson and the chairman of VW Group from 1993 to 2002.
Bugatti wouldn't say who the lucky person is, naturally, saying only that the person in question is a "Bugatti enthusiast."
No duh.
Here's the real question: Will it carry the same cachet in 80 years' time that the Atlantic does today?
Keep scrolling to check out more pictures of Bugatti's latest one-off.