The Bugatti Divo Lady Bug is a mic drop of painting perfection

Just... wow.
This is Bugatti's latest baby, the Lady Bug.
It features an incredible diamond pattern with a complex color contrast.
It was such a difficult task, Bugatti came close to just walking away and saying it couldn't be done.
That's because the 1,600 diamonds needed to create the pattern would distort and look plain awful when they transferred to the car's actual body.
The whole process took three years to figure out.
The final result is breathtaking.
The way the colors swap is gorgeous.
The US owner of the car should be very pleased.
Keep scrolling to see collages of the process and amazing detail photos of the paint work.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.