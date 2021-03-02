The Bugatti Divo Lady Bug is a mic drop of painting perfection

Just... wow.

Bugatti Divo Lady Bug
1 of 27
Bugatti

This is Bugatti's latest baby, the Lady Bug.

Read the article
Bugatti Divo Lady Bug
2 of 27
Bugatti

It features an incredible diamond pattern with a complex color contrast.

Read the article
Bugatti Divo Lady Bug
3 of 27
Bugatti

It was such a difficult task, Bugatti came close to just walking away and saying it couldn't be done.

Read the article
Bugatti Divo Lady Bug
4 of 27
Bugatti

That's because the 1,600 diamonds needed to create the pattern would distort and look plain awful when they transferred to the car's actual body.

Read the article
Bugatti Divo Lady Bug
5 of 27
Bugatti

The whole process took three years to figure out.

Read the article
Bugatti Divo Lady Bug
6 of 27
Bugatti

The final result is breathtaking.

Read the article
Bugatti Divo Lady Bug
7 of 27
Bugatti

The way the colors swap is gorgeous.

Read the article
Bugatti Divo Lady Bug
8 of 27
Bugatti

The US owner of the car should be very pleased.

Read the article
Bugatti Divo Lady Bug
9 of 27
Bugatti

Keep scrolling to see collages of the process and amazing detail photos of the paint work.

Read the article
Bugatti Divo Lady Bug
10 of 27
Bugatti
Read the article
Bugatti Divo Lady Bug
11 of 27
Bugatti
Read the article
Bugatti Divo Lady Bug
12 of 27
Bugatti
Read the article
Bugatti Divo Lady Bug
13 of 27
Bugatti
Read the article
Bugatti Divo Lady Bug
14 of 27
Bugatti
Read the article
Bugatti Divo Lady Bug
15 of 27
Bugatti
Read the article
Bugatti Divo Lady Bug
16 of 27
Bugatti
Read the article
Bugatti Divo Lady Bug
17 of 27
Bugatti
Read the article
Bugatti Divo Lady Bug
18 of 27
Bugatti
Read the article
Bugatti Divo Lady Bug
19 of 27
Bugatti
Read the article
Bugatti Divo Lady Bug
20 of 27
Bugatti
Read the article
Bugatti Divo Lady Bug
21 of 27
Bugatti
Read the article
Bugatti Divo Lady Bug
22 of 27
Bugatti
Read the article
Bugatti Divo Lady Bug
23 of 27
Bugatti
Read the article
Bugatti Divo Lady Bug
24 of 27
Bugatti
Read the article
Bugatti Divo Lady Bug
25 of 27
Bugatti
Read the article
Bugatti Divo Lady Bug
26 of 27
Bugatti
Read the article
Bugatti Divo Lady Bug
27 of 27
Bugatti
Read the article
The Bugatti Divo Lady Bug is a mic drop of painting perfection

The Bugatti Divo Lady Bug is a mic drop of painting perfection

27 Photos
2022 Kia Carnival is a sharp-dressed van

2022 Kia Carnival is a sharp-dressed van

20 Photos
The 2021 Honda Ridgeline is a truckier-looking pickup

The 2021 Honda Ridgeline is a truckier-looking pickup

68 Photos
Volvo's C40 Recharge is a slick crossover EV with a coupe-y roofline

Volvo's C40 Recharge is a slick crossover EV with a coupe-y roofline

45 Photos
Kia previews its upcoming electric vehicles

Kia previews its upcoming electric vehicles

12 Photos
'Alice' is a one-off Bugatti Chiron Sport ordered by a husband as a present for his wife

'Alice' is a one-off Bugatti Chiron Sport ordered by a husband as a present for his wife

12 Photos
2022 Chevy Bolt EUV has more space and better tech

2022 Chevy Bolt EUV has more space and better tech

32 Photos