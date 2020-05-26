The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is a complex labor of love

Photos give snapshots of the 30,000-plus miles of road testing the supercar underwent.

Bugatti documented testing the Chiron Pur Sport in photos and it looks magnificent.

The Chiron Pur Sport dials up the "pure" factor with a boatload of changes.

"Changes" is probably too light a term because the updates are rather extensive.

The suspension profile is different to accommodate negative camber.

The engine also revs to 6,900 rpm to let drivers ring out power for a longer period of time.

There's still almost 1,500 horsepower on tap, so no, it's definitely not slow.

Engineers also focused on aerodynamics and downforce.

The wheels actually suck air in to produce downforce in a neat piece of trickery.

All of this comes with a $3.6 million price tag.

Keep going to see more of the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport!

