/>

Bugatti's secret Chiron configurator is what dreams are made of

I was let loose in the customer configurator to design my ideal Chiron Pur Sport.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
bugatti-chiron-pur-sport-customer-configurator-3
1 of 10 Bugatti

Bugatti let me loose in its secret customer-only configurator for an hour, and this Chiron Pur Sport is what I came up with.

bugatti-chiron-pur-sport-customer-configurator-2
2 of 10 Bugatti

I went for something super extroverted and luxurious as a contrast to the Pur Sport's track-ready ethos.

bugatti-chiron-pur-sport-customer-configurator-1
3 of 10 Bugatti

The traditional two-tone split in Copper and Twilight Violet is offset by tons of chrome trim.

bugatti-chiron-pur-sport-customer-configurator-5
4 of 10 Bugatti

Obviously I had to match the aero wheels to the paint colors.

bugatti-chiron-pur-sport-customer-configurator-6
5 of 10 Bugatti

Polished engine covers are one of Bugatti's rarest options.

bugatti-chiron-pur-sport-customer-configurator-4
6 of 10 Bugatti

The interior ties in well with the outside, especially when viewed through the Sky View roof panels.

bugatti-chiron-pur-sport-customer-configurator-7
7 of 10 Bugatti

Everything is covered in bright purple and pure white leather.

bugatti-chiron-pur-sport-customer-configurator-8
8 of 10 Bugatti

Nearly all of the stitching is copper, with other anodized copper accents throughout.

bugatti-chiron-pur-sport-customer-configurator-10
9 of 10 Bugatti

I went with a bright aluminum finish for all the interior trim.

bugatti-chiron-pur-sport-customer-configurator-9
10 of 10 Bugatti

The dancing elephant logo is one of Rembrandt Bugatti's most famous works.

