Bugatti's secret Chiron configurator is what dreams are made of

Bugatti let me loose in its secret customer-only configurator for an hour, and this Chiron Pur Sport is what I came up with.
I went for something super extroverted and luxurious as a contrast to the Pur Sport's track-ready ethos.
The traditional two-tone split in Copper and Twilight Violet is offset by tons of chrome trim.
Obviously I had to match the aero wheels to the paint colors.
Polished engine covers are one of Bugatti's rarest options.
The interior ties in well with the outside, especially when viewed through the Sky View roof panels.
Everything is covered in bright purple and pure white leather.
Nearly all of the stitching is copper, with other anodized copper accents throughout.
I went with a bright aluminum finish for all the interior trim.
The dancing elephant logo is one of Rembrandt Bugatti's most famous works.