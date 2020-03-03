Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport has a really big wing

The Chiron Pur Sport is Bugatti's latest creation, limited to just 60 units.
The Pur Sport is 110 pounds lighter than a standard Chiron, but power is unchanged.
Bugatti has designed the Pur Sport to be more exciting around corners, so it gets a new aero package that includes a massive rear wing.
The new dual exhaust tips are 3D printed from titanium.
New magnesium wheels get a cool aero-disc design and are wrapped in special Michelin tires.
Alcantara covers nearly the entire interior, which also has laser-etched details in the door panels.
Power is unchanged from the standard Chiron, but the Pur Sport has a new gearbox and a raised redline, allowing for quicker acceleration.
Top speed is down to just 217 mph, though.
The Pur Sport has an available two-tone color scheme that makes clever use of exposed carbon fiber.
