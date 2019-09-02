This modified Bugatti Chiron cracked 304 miles per hour

  • Bugatti Chiron Top Speed Record
This Bugatti Chiron just cracked the 300-mph barrier.

Bugatti test driver Andy Wallace hit an official top speed of 304.77 mph.

The top speed run was conducted at Volkswagen's Ehra-Lessien test track in Germany.

Previously, Bugatti set a speed record here with a Veyron Super Sport.

The Chiron uses a 8.0-liter, quad-turbo W16 engine, producing some 1,600 horsepower.

The standard Chiron's gearbox and all-wheel-drive system were left intact.

The modified, long-tail Chiron body is built by Italian firm Dallara.

The Chiron's airbrake and rear wing have been integrated into the new car's tail.

Special Michelin Pilot Cup 2 tires were fitted to get all that power to the ground.

Keep scrolling for more photos of this record-setting Chiron.

