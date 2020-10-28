Track-only Bugatti Bolide laughs in the face of Formula 1 cars

Bugatti's latest creation maximizes the potential of its quad-turbo W16 engine.
The Bugatti Bolide is a new track-only hypercar designed to maximize the W16 engine's potential.
With 1,825 horsepower and a 2,734 pound curb weight, the Bolide has a crazy power-to-weight ratio of 0.67 horsepower per pound.
Bugatti says the Bolide will lap the Le Mans circuit faster than any car in history, and it's only a few seconds off the all-time Nürburgring record.
The Bolide was designed to meet all of the FIA's safety regulations.
The design of the Bolide was inspired by "X-planes" like Chuck Yeager's Bell X-1.
The roof scoop features morphable skin that gets bumpy as speeds increase. Yes, really.
That wild rear wing produces nearly 4,000 pounds of downforce at 199 mph.
In order to keep weight as low as possible the Bolide uses tons of aerospace-grade materials, like 3D-printed titanium.
While Bugatti hasn't decided whether to produce the Bolide yet, at least one physical prototype has been spied at a race track in France.
Keep scrolling or swiping to see more photos of the Bugatti Bolide.
