The Bugatti Baby is back, baby

Bugatti announced on Monday that it has revived the Bugatti Baby, a half-scale homage to the Type 35.     

Over the course of its nine-year sales run, 1927 to 1936, the automaker produced approximately 500 examples.     

The Baby II packs an electric powertrain and rear-wheel drive, just like the original.    

The baseline "Child Mode" offers up 1 kilowatt of power and limits the top speed to 12.4 miles per hour, but there's also a 4-kW "Adult Mode" that raises the speed limiter to 28 mph.    

The truly insane can use the optional Speed Key to boost output to 10 kW and remove the speed limiter entirely.     

The dashboard is made of turned aluminum, the seat is real leather, the instruments are custom and the steering wheel is a faithful recreation of the original.    

The badge on the nose is made from 50 grams of pure silver, and there's a numbered plaque in each one.    

At 30,000 euro (about $34,000), it's still equivalent to the price of the average (full-scale) new car in 2019.     

Production starts in the fall, and you can reserve a spot in the build order by heading to Bugatti's website.    

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of what could be the only "affordable" Bugatti.

