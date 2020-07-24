This Bugatti costs only $68,000 for a good reason

It only does 43 miles per hour.

Bugatti Baby II
Bugatti Baby II

The Bugatti Baby II is a 75% size replica of the legendary Type 35 racer.

It's a modern take on the original Bugatti Baby from the 1920s.

Like its forebear, the Bugatti Baby II is electric.

It's capable in top trim of doing 43 miles per hour.

The engineers behind it used 3D scanning to make it as accurate a replica as possible.

The Baby II can be had with a composite, carbon or hand-beaten aluminum body.

The Vitesse and Pur Sang models even get a Speed Key like the Bugatti Chiron and Veyron have.

The Baby has swappable lithium-ion batteries so the fun doesn't have to stop when the first battery dies.

The Baby is being built by Bugatti in partnership with The Little Car Company.

The top-tier Pur Sang model will retail for just under $68,000.

