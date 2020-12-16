Bugatti Baby II is an electric scaled-down Type 35 race car for kids

The Bugatti Baby II is a scaled-down version of the original Type 35, fitted with an electric powertrain and meant for kids.
I got to test it out at the Streets of Willow track at Willow Springs International Raceway.
The Baby II has just 5.4 horsepower, with a top speed of 25 mph.
Insert this Speed Key, though, and the Baby II will hit a whopping 42 mph.
The base model has a 1.4-kWh battery pack, while the more expensive versions get a 2.8-kWh pack. Max range is around 30 miles.
The interior has been faithfully recreated, with power and battery gauges replacing the original's fuel and oil pressure ones.
The Type 35's innovative suspension and steering geometry is intact.
The Baby II is the most uncomfortable car I've ever driven, but also the most fun.
The sense of speed is ridiculous and I was laughing the entire time I drove it.
