/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

BrightDrop EP1: Check out this self-propelled box on wheels

This motorized transport pallet is designed to make it much easier for couriers to deliver packages and goods.

craig-cole-hs
Craig Cole
BrightDrop EP1
1 of 31 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

The BrightDrop EP1 is a propulsion-assisted delivery pallet. 

BrightDrop EP1
2 of 31 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

This motorized box on wheels has 23 cubic feet of space inside. 

BrightDrop EP1
3 of 31 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

The EP1's controls are dead simple to use. 

BrightDrop EP1
4 of 31 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

EP1 delivery pallets can hold 200 pounds of cargo. 

BrightDrop EP1
5 of 31 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

BrightDrop is aiming to make delivery faster, easier and more efficient.

BrightDrop EP1
6 of 31 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

The EP1 will stop itself, but it also features a handbrake in case things get out of control. 

BrightDrop EP1
7 of 31 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

This device is as easy to maneuver as a shopping cart.

BrightDrop EP1
8 of 31 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

You can set the EP1's top speed, much like using cruise control. 

BrightDrop EP1
9 of 31 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

The EP1 is available right now.

BrightDrop EP1
10 of 31 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

For more photos of the BrightDrop EP1, keep clicking through this gallery.

BrightDrop EP1
11 of 31 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
BrightDrop EP1
12 of 31 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
BrightDrop EP1
13 of 31 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
BrightDrop EP1
14 of 31 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
BrightDrop EP1
15 of 31 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
BrightDrop EP1
16 of 31 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
BrightDrop EP1
17 of 31 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
BrightDrop EP1
18 of 31 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
BrightDrop EP1
19 of 31 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
BrightDrop EP1
20 of 31 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
BrightDrop EP1
21 of 31 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
BrightDrop EP1
22 of 31 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
BrightDrop EP1
23 of 31 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
BrightDrop EP1
24 of 31 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
BrightDrop EP1
25 of 31 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
BrightDrop EP1
26 of 31 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
BrightDrop EP1
27 of 31 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
BrightDrop EP1
28 of 31 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
BrightDrop EP1
29 of 31 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
BrightDrop EP1
30 of 31 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
BrightDrop EP1
31 of 31 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

More Galleries

iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max camera testing: Photos from Apple's highest end 2021 phones

More Galleries

iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max camera testing: Photos from Apple's highest end 2021 phones

66 Photos
The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

39 Photos
2022 Ford Expedition: More than meets the eye

More Galleries

2022 Ford Expedition: More than meets the eye

54 Photos
The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Roadster is a fundamental shift

More Galleries

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Roadster is a fundamental shift

25 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

65 Photos
Apple's iPhone 13, new iPad Mini and more: Everything we saw at Apple's Sept. event

More Galleries

Apple's iPhone 13, new iPad Mini and more: Everything we saw at Apple's Sept. event

104 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos