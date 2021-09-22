BrightDrop EP1: Check out this self-propelled box on wheels

1 of 31 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
The BrightDrop EP1 is a propulsion-assisted delivery pallet.
This motorized box on wheels has 23 cubic feet of space inside.
The EP1's controls are dead simple to use.
EP1 delivery pallets can hold 200 pounds of cargo.
BrightDrop is aiming to make delivery faster, easier and more efficient.
The EP1 will stop itself, but it also features a handbrake in case things get out of control.
This device is as easy to maneuver as a shopping cart.
You can set the EP1's top speed, much like using cruise control.
The EP1 is available right now.
For more photos of the BrightDrop EP1, keep clicking through this gallery.
