Brabus' Crawler Is a Bespoke Off-Roader With G-Wagen Looks

The Crawler has a custom tube-frame chassis and a 900-hp V8 engine.
The Brabus Crawler is the first bespoke model from the German tuner.
It might look like a Mercedes G-Wagen, but it has a custom tube frame chassis and carbon-fiber body.
It's powered by a 900-horsepower twin-turbo V8.
The Crawler has portal axles and almost 21 inches of ground clearance.
The interior features an off-road GPS system.
There are four carbon-fiber bucket seats.
An intercom system connects to four helmets so you can talk about camels.
Only 15 Crawlers will be built at nearly $1 million each.
The Crawler isn't road legal.
