Brabus' Crawler Is a Bespoke Off-Roader With G-Wagen Looks

The Crawler has a custom tube-frame chassis and a 900-hp V8 engine.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
Daniel Golson

Brabus Crawler Dune Buggy
1 of 57 Brabus

The Brabus Crawler is the first bespoke model from the German tuner.

Brabus Crawler Dune Buggy
2 of 57 Brabus

It might look like a Mercedes G-Wagen, but it has a custom tube frame chassis and carbon-fiber body.

Brabus Crawler Dune Buggy
3 of 57 Brabus

It's powered by a 900-horsepower twin-turbo V8.

Brabus Crawler Dune Buggy
4 of 57 Brabus

The Crawler has portal axles and almost 21 inches of ground clearance.

Brabus Crawler Dune Buggy
5 of 57 Brabus

The interior features an off-road GPS system.

Brabus Crawler Dune Buggy
6 of 57 Brabus

There are four carbon-fiber bucket seats.

Brabus Crawler Dune Buggy
7 of 57 Brabus

An intercom system connects to four helmets so you can talk about camels.

Brabus Crawler Dune Buggy
8 of 57 Brabus

Only 15 Crawlers will be built at nearly $1 million each.

Brabus Crawler Dune Buggy
9 of 57 Brabus

The Crawler isn't road legal.

Brabus Crawler Dune Buggy
10 of 57 Brabus

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the Brabus Crawler.

