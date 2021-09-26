/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Bora Centipede: Why you need this portable workbench

This tool collapses down to almost nothing and clocks in at just 12.5 pounds, yet it can support a whopping 2,500 pounds.

Craig Cole
Bora Centipede Portable Workbench OGI
1 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

The Bora Centipede is a super-versatile tool. 

Bora Centipede Portable Workbench OGI
2 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Despite weighing just 12.5 pounds, this Centipede can support 2,500 pounds.

Bora Centipede Portable Workbench OGI
3 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

A range of accessories is available for the Centipede portable workbench. 

Bora Centipede Portable Workbench OGI
4 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

These risers are an option, too. They lift the tabletop by 6 inches.

Bora Centipede Portable Workbench OGI
5 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Hooks are available on the Centipede, too, and they're perfect for hanging things.

Bora Centipede Portable Workbench OGI
6 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

You can do a lot with the Centipede.

Bora Centipede Portable Workbench OGI
7 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

The top, and other accessories, attach to the Centipede with twist-locking pins. 

Bora Centipede Portable Workbench OGI
8 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

These pins are effective, but a bit kludgy. 

Bora Centipede Portable Workbench OGI
9 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

The Bora Centipede is a must-have tool.

Bora Centipede Portable Workbench OGI
10 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

For more photos of the Centipede, keep clicking through this gallery.

Bora Centipede Portable Workbench OGI
The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max camera testing: Photos from Apple's highest end 2021 phones

iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max camera testing: Photos from Apple's highest end 2021 phones

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

2022 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse is big-displacement nostalgia

2022 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse is big-displacement nostalgia

Best dating apps of 2021

Best dating apps of 2021

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Roadster is a fundamental shift

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Roadster is a fundamental shift

2022 Ford Expedition: More than meets the eye

2022 Ford Expedition: More than meets the eye

