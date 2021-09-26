Bora Centipede: Why you need this portable workbench

1 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
The Bora Centipede is a super-versatile tool.
2 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Despite weighing just 12.5 pounds, this Centipede can support 2,500 pounds.
3 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
A range of accessories is available for the Centipede portable workbench.
4 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
These risers are an option, too. They lift the tabletop by 6 inches.
5 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Hooks are available on the Centipede, too, and they're perfect for hanging things.
6 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
You can do a lot with the Centipede.
7 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
The top, and other accessories, attach to the Centipede with twist-locking pins.
8 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
These pins are effective, but a bit kludgy.
9 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
The Bora Centipede is a must-have tool.
10 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
For more photos of the Centipede, keep clicking through this gallery.
11 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
12 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
13 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
14 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
15 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
16 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
17 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
18 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
19 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
20 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
21 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
22 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
23 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
24 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
25 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
26 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
27 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
28 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
29 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
30 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
31 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
32 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
33 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
34 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
35 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
36 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
37 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
38 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
39 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
40 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
41 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
42 of 42 Nick Miotke/Roadshow