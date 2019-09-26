Bollinger B1 and B2 look sharp... literally

  • Bollinger B1 B2
Bollinger on Thursday unveiled the latest iteration of its B1 four-door electric SUV and its B2 electric pickup truck.     

Referred to as "beta prototypes" in the release, it's unclear just how close these vehicles are to real-deal production versions, but they look just a bit more polished than the renderings and pictures that have come before this.

Both of these EVs are plenty potent, with a dual electric-motor setup granting 614 horsepower and 668 pound-feet of torque.     

That's enough for a 4.5-second sprint to 60 miles per hour on its way to a 100-mph top speed.    

It's also enough grunt to permit 5,201 pounds of payload capacity and 7,500 pounds of towing capacity.     

It has a two-speed gearbox with a low range, which should work well alongside its 15-inch ground clearance and 10-inch wheel travel.    

Its battery pack measures 120 kilowatt-hours, but Bollinger declined to mention a range.    

Bollinger said in its release that these reveals "mark a major milestone in the company's next steps toward production."

However, the company didn't offer up specifics, saying only that information about "pricing, manufacturing and timing" will arrive in "the coming months."    

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the Bollinger B1 and B2.

