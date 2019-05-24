  • bmwr18concept
2019 BMW Motorcycles Concept R18

BMW's Concept R18 draws from the company's rich history as a motorcycle manufacturer.


Photo:BMW Motorrad
1
of 34

It also looks towards the future, thanks to its use of a massive, 1.8-liter boxer-twin engine.


Photo:BMW Motorrad
2
of 34

The 1.8-liter prototype has been seen in two factory-sponsored concept bikes already.


Photo:BMW Motorrad
3
of 34

The R18 uses classic BMW styling touches like an exposed chrome driveshaft.


Photo:BMW Motorrad
4
of 34

It also places its big prototype engine in a classic steel cradle frame.


Photo:BMW Motorrad
5
of 34

One area in which the R18 stays current is with its disc brake setup.


Photo:BMW Motorrad
6
of 34

The long, sweeping lines of the bike are accentuated by long, sweeping exhaust pipes.


Photo:BMW Motorrad
7
of 34

The hand-painted teardrop fuel tank is also a nod to Beemers of yore.


Photo:BMW Motorrad
8
of 34

The lighting on Concept R18 is all modern LEDs, thankfully.


Photo:BMW Motorrad
9
of 34

The R18 could be a look at where BMW Motorrad's heritage motorcycle line could go in the near future.


Photo:BMW Motorrad
10
of 34


Photo:BMW Motorrad
11
of 34


Photo:BMW Motorrad
12
of 34


Photo:BMW Motorrad
13
of 34


Photo:BMW Motorrad
14
of 34


Photo:BMW Motorrad
15
of 34


Photo:BMW Motorrad
16
of 34


Photo:BMW Motorrad
17
of 34


Photo:BMW Motorrad
18
of 34


Photo:BMW Motorrad
19
of 34


Photo:BMW Motorrad
20
of 34


Photo:BMW Motorrad
21
of 34


Photo:BMW Motorrad
22
of 34


Photo:BMW Motorrad
23
of 34


Photo:BMW Motorrad
24
of 34


Photo:BMW Motorrad
25
of 34


Photo:BMW Motorrad
26
of 34


Photo:BMW Motorrad
27
of 34


Photo:BMW Motorrad
28
of 34


Photo:BMW Motorrad
29
of 34


Photo:BMW Motorrad
30
of 34


Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
31
of 34


Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
32
of 34


Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
33
of 34


Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
34
of 34


BMW's R18 concept motorcycle debuts at the Villa d'Este concours



2019 BMW X5 xDrive50i: A sporty, tech-rich family runner

