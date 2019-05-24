BMW's R18 concept motorcycle debuts at the Villa d'Este concours

By make and model
BMW's Concept R18 draws from the company's rich history as a motorcycle manufacturer.
It also looks towards the future, thanks to its use of a massive, 1.8-liter boxer-twin engine.
The 1.8-liter prototype has been seen in two factory-sponsored concept bikes already.
The R18 uses classic BMW styling touches like an exposed chrome driveshaft.
It also places its big prototype engine in a classic steel cradle frame.
One area in which the R18 stays current is with its disc brake setup.
The long, sweeping lines of the bike are accentuated by long, sweeping exhaust pipes.
The hand-painted teardrop fuel tank is also a nod to Beemers of yore.
The lighting on Concept R18 is all modern LEDs, thankfully.
The R18 could be a look at where BMW Motorrad's heritage motorcycle line could go in the near future.