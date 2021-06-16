/>

BMW's i Hydrogen Next fuel cell vehicle starts testing in public

BMW plans on offering the hydrogen SUV to customers in late 2022.

The BMW i Hydrogen Next is based on the current X5.

It uses fuel cell technology from Toyota.

It also uses BMW's own eDrive electric motor technology.

The vehicle was debuted back in 2019, but now its starting public road testing.

BMW wants to ensure that the X5 platform works well with the hydrogen drivetrain.

This is important because BMW plans to offer the i Hydrogen Next to the public.

Customers will be able to get their hands on it in late 2022.

BMW claims a power output of 374 horsepower.

The i Hydrogen Next uses a small battery pack in addition to the fuel cells to act as a buffer.

This battery pack also allows for things like regenerative braking.

