BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance plug-in hybrid is juiced up for 2021

This second-generation plug-in hybrid X5 won't arrive in the US until 2020, and when it does, it'll carry a 2021 model-year designation.
The new fourth-generation X5 SUV will be available in the US in gas-only form beginning soon.
Base 2019 xDrive40i start at $60,700, and this model's PHEV powertrain figures to amp that MSRP upwards by a fair bit.
BMW says that despite the addition of a large battery pack, the xDrive45e only loses 3 cubic feet of storage in exchange for its newfound electric capabilities.
Euro-spec performance is quoted at 0-62 mph in 5.6 seconds and top speed is pegged at 146 mph (87 mph on electricity alone).
The new X5 xDrive45e iPerformance claims a much-improved all-electric driving range of just under 50 miles on Europe's less stringent NEDC test cycle.
The 3.0-liter inline six is quoted at 286 horsepower, and the electric motor generates 112 hp.
Combined, the two deliver 394 hp and 443 pound-feet of torque in Euro tune.
All-wheel drive comes standard, as does four-wheel air suspension.
Discrete badging may be one of the only ways you'll spot that this X5 is a PHEV -- that is, if you miss the front-fender charge port door.
Like other X5s, the xDrive45e is expected to be assembled in Spartanburg, South Carolina.