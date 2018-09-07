BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance plug-in hybrid is juiced up for 2021

  • BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance
This second-generation plug-in hybrid X5 won't arrive in the US until 2020, and when it does, it'll carry a 2021 model-year designation.

The X5 xDrive45e iPerformance features a 3.0-liter inline six backed by an electric motor powered by a lithium-ion battery pack.

The gas engine develops 286 horsepower in European trim, and the electric motor churns out 112 hp. 

Combined total system output is quoted at 394 hp and 443 pound-feet of torque.

The new fourth-generation X5 SUV will be available in the US in gas-only form beginning soon.

Base 2019 xDrive40i start at $60,700, and this model's PHEV powertrain figures to amp that MSRP upwards by a fair bit.

BMW says that despite the addition of a large battery pack, the xDrive45e only loses 3 cubic feet of storage in exchange for its newfound electric capabilities.

Euro-spec performance is quoted at 0-62 mph in 5.6 seconds and top speed is pegged at 146 mph (87 mph on electricity alone).

The new X5 xDrive45e iPerformance claims a much-improved all-electric driving range of just under 50 miles on Europe's less stringent NEDC test cycle.

The 3.0-liter inline six is quoted at 286 horsepower, and the electric motor generates 112 hp. 

Combined, the two deliver 394 hp and 443 pound-feet of torque in Euro tune. 

All-wheel drive comes standard, as does four-wheel air suspension.

Discrete badging may be one of the only ways you'll spot that this X5 is a PHEV -- that is, if you miss the front-fender charge port door.

Like other X5s, the xDrive45e is expected to be assembled in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

