BMW Vision iNext Concept puts a bold face forward

That's certainly... a face. The Vision iNext does some ridiculous things with BMW's iconic kidney grille.
The rear of the concept takes on a more traditional crossover shape.
It'll be interesting to see exactly how much of this design makes it to production.
The glass opening is interesting, and reminiscent of the BMW i3 hatchback with its floating roof design.
The iNext is roughly the size of a BMW X5 crossover.
A production version of the iNext will enter production in 2021.
The iNext uses a fully electric powertrain, though specific details are nonexistent at the time of its debut.
BMW says the iNext will have an autonomous driving mode, but can also be driven traditionally.
It's like a rodent, kind of. Right?
Keep scrolling to see more photos of BMW's Vision iNext concept.