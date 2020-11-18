The R18 is a stunner from any angle, throwing back to classic machines in a massive, modern package.
This is the BMW R18.
It's a modern reinterpretation of the company's classic R series of motorcycles.
That black paint with white pinstripes is iconic for the brand, as is the horizontally opposed twin engine.
How big is it? Why it's clearly labeled for all to see.
Thankfully, the brakes are far more modern than the styling cues.
Modern controls, too.
Though these are a bit minimalist compared to some of BMW's more touring-oriented rides.
So, too, is the gauge cluster. Just a speedometer and a svelte, multifunction LCD.
Worst part of the bike? This seat. That logo is a literal pain in the ass.
But other than that this is a sweet, sweet ride.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: BMW's R18 takes retro style to excess
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.