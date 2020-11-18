BMW's R18 takes retro style to excess

The R18 is a stunner from any angle, throwing back to classic machines in a massive, modern package.

2021 BMW R18
1 of 25
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

This is the BMW R18.

Read the article
2021 BMW R18
2 of 25
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

It's a modern reinterpretation of the company's classic R series of motorcycles.

Read the article
2021 BMW R18
3 of 25
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

That black paint with white pinstripes is iconic for the brand, as is the horizontally opposed twin engine.

Read the article
2021 BMW R18
4 of 25
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

How big is it? Why it's clearly labeled for all to see.

Read the article
2021 BMW R18
5 of 25
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Thankfully, the brakes are far more modern than the styling cues.

Read the article
2021 BMW R18
6 of 25
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Modern controls, too.

Read the article
2021 BMW R18
7 of 25
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Though these are a bit minimalist compared to some of BMW's more touring-oriented rides.

Read the article
2021 BMW R18
8 of 25
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

So, too, is the gauge cluster. Just a speedometer and a svelte, multifunction LCD.

Read the article
2021 BMW R18
9 of 25
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Worst part of the bike? This seat. That logo is a literal pain in the ass.

Read the article
2021 BMW R18
10 of 25
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

But other than that this is a sweet, sweet ride.

Read the article
2021 BMW R18
11 of 25
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Read the article
2021 BMW R18
12 of 25
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Read the article
2021 BMW R18
13 of 25
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Read the article
2021 BMW R18
14 of 25
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Read the article
2021 BMW R18
15 of 25
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Read the article
2021 BMW R18
16 of 25
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Read the article
2021 BMW R18
17 of 25
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Read the article
2021 BMW R18
18 of 25
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Read the article
2021 BMW R18
19 of 25
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Read the article
2021 BMW R18
20 of 25
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Read the article
2021 BMW R18
21 of 25
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Read the article
2021 BMW R18
22 of 25
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Read the article
2021 BMW R18
23 of 25
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Read the article
2021 BMW R18
24 of 25
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Read the article
2021 BMW R18
25 of 25
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Honda Civic sedan prototype looks more premium

2022 Honda Civic sedan prototype looks more premium

37 Photos
2021 Honda Accord Hybrid keeps it efficient

2021 Honda Accord Hybrid keeps it efficient

21 Photos
2022 Infiniti QX55 is the only Japanese crossover-coupe

2022 Infiniti QX55 is the only Japanese crossover-coupe

33 Photos
Here are the many colors available on the Rivian R1S SUV

Here are the many colors available on the Rivian R1S SUV

17 Photos
2021 Hyundai Veloster N is still the most fun hot hatch

2021 Hyundai Veloster N is still the most fun hot hatch

45 Photos
2022 Subaru BRZ: Evolutionary changes for a simple sports car

2022 Subaru BRZ: Evolutionary changes for a simple sports car

73 Photos
2021 Hyundai Elantra has style and tech in spades

2021 Hyundai Elantra has style and tech in spades

22 Photos