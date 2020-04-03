BMW's R18 is the definition of a modern classic motorcycle

  • bmw-r18-001
  • bmw-r18-002
  • bmw-r18-003
  • bmw-r18-004
  • bmw-r18-005
  • bmw-r18-006
  • bmw-r18-007
  • bmw-r18-008
  • bmw-r18-009
  • bmw-r18-010
  • bmw-r18-011
  • bmw-r18-012
  • bmw-r18-013
  • bmw-r18-014
  • bmw-r18-015
  • bmw-r18-016
  • bmw-r18-017
  • bmw-r18-018
  • bmw-r18-019
  • bmw-r18-020
  • bmw-r18-021
  • bmw-r18-022
  • bmw-r18-023
  • bmw-r18-024
  • bmw-r18-025
  • bmw-r18-026
  • bmw-r18-027
  • bmw-r18-028
  • bmw-r18-029
  • bmw-r18-030
  • bmw-r18-031
  • bmw-r18-032
  • bmw-r18-033
  • bmw-r18-034
  • bmw-r18-035
  • bmw-r18-036
  • bmw-r18-037
  • bmw-r18-038
  • bmw-r18-039
  • bmw-r18-040
  • bmw-r18-041
  • bmw-r18-042
  • bmw-r18-043
  • bmw-r18-044
  • bmw-r18-045
  • bmw-r18-046
  • bmw-r18-047
  • bmw-r18-048
  • bmw-r18-049
  • bmw-r18-050
  • bmw-r18-051
  • bmw-r18-052
  • bmw-r18-053
  • bmw-r18-054
  • bmw-r18-055
  • bmw-r18-056
  • bmw-r18-057
  • bmw-r18-058
  • bmw-r18-059
  • bmw-r18-060
  • bmw-r18-061
  • bmw-r18-062
  • bmw-r18-063
  • bmw-r18-064
  • bmw-r18-065
  • bmw-r18-066
  • bmw-r18-067
  • bmw-r18-068
  • bmw-r18-069
  • bmw-r18-070
  • bmw-r18-071

2021 BMW R18

BMW's R18 is its latest heritage-inspired bike and uses its biggest boxer engine ever.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
1
of 71

The air- and oil-cooled 1.8-liter opposed twin engine makes 91 horsepower and 116 pound-feet of torque.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
2
of 71

The bike uses an exposed shaft drive, a hardtail-look frame and lots of chrome to evoke the 1936 R5.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
3
of 71

The R18, like the R NineT before it, is designed to be easily customized.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
4
of 71

BMW is offering a full line of custom parts designed with industry powerhouses like Mustang Seats and Roland Sands Design.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
5
of 71

The bike features cruiser styling but a midmounted foot control, which should make the bike more fun to ride than it would otherwise be.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
6
of 71

The bike hews fairly close to the well-received R18 concept bike that we saw last year at Villa d'Este.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
7
of 71

The production bike's biggest changes come in the form of a smaller diameter front wheel and a more emissions-friendly exhaust system.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
8
of 71

The R18 will be offered in two variants at launch: standard and First Edition.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
9
of 71

First Edition will feature black paint with white pinstriping as well as added chrome touches to more closely mirror the original R5's styling.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
10
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
11
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
12
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
13
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
14
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
15
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
16
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
17
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
18
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
19
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
20
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
21
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
22
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
23
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
24
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
25
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
26
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
27
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
28
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
29
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
30
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
31
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
32
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
33
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
34
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
35
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
36
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
37
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
38
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
39
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
40
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
41
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
42
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
43
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
44
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
45
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
46
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
47
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
48
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
49
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
50
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
51
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
52
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
53
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
54
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
55
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
56
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
57
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
58
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
59
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
60
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
61
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
62
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
63
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
64
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
65
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
66
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
67
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
68
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
69
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
70
of 71
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
71
of 71
Now Reading

BMW's R18 is the definition of a modern classic motorcycle

Up Next

2020 BMW X5 M50i is a go-fast family hauler
8 best car vacuums in 2020

8 best car vacuums in 2020

by
Waymo halts self-driving car fleet due to coronavirus

Waymo halts self-driving car fleet due to coronavirus

by
Volkswagen partners with fabric supplier for more medical gear

Volkswagen partners with fabric supplier for more medical gear

by
COVID-19 shut down 93% of all US auto production

COVID-19 shut down 93% of all US auto production

by
COVID-19 and the auto industry: All the plant shutdowns due to coronavirus

COVID-19 and the auto industry: All the plant shutdowns due to coronavirus

by