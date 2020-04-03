BMW's R18 is the definition of a modern classic motorcycle

BMW's R18 is its latest heritage-inspired bike and uses its biggest boxer engine ever.
The air- and oil-cooled 1.8-liter opposed twin engine makes 91 horsepower and 116 pound-feet of torque.
The bike uses an exposed shaft drive, a hardtail-look frame and lots of chrome to evoke the 1936 R5.
The R18, like the R NineT before it, is designed to be easily customized.
BMW is offering a full line of custom parts designed with industry powerhouses like Mustang Seats and Roland Sands Design.
The bike features cruiser styling but a midmounted foot control, which should make the bike more fun to ride than it would otherwise be.
The bike hews fairly close to the well-received R18 concept bike that we saw last year at Villa d'Este.
The production bike's biggest changes come in the form of a smaller diameter front wheel and a more emissions-friendly exhaust system.
The R18 will be offered in two variants at launch: standard and First Edition.
First Edition will feature black paint with white pinstriping as well as added chrome touches to more closely mirror the original R5's styling.