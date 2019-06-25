BMW Motorrad Vision DC Roadster is an all-electric thrill ride

  • BMW Motorrad Vision DC Roadster Concept
  • BMW Motorrad Vision DC Roadster Concept
  • BMW Motorrad Vision DC Roadster Concept
  • BMW Motorrad Vision DC Roadster Concept
  • BMW Motorrad Vision DC Roadster Concept
  • BMW Motorrad Vision DC Roadster Concept
  • BMW Motorrad Vision DC Roadster Concept
  • BMW Motorrad Vision DC Roadster Concept
  • BMW Motorrad Vision DC Roadster Concept
  • BMW Motorrad Vision DC Roadster Concept
  • BMW Motorrad Vision DC Roadster Concept
  • BMW Motorrad Vision DC Roadster Concept
  • BMW Motorrad Vision DC Roadster Concept
  • BMW Motorrad Vision DC Roadster Concept
  • BMW Motorrad Vision DC Roadster Concept
  • BMW Motorrad Vision DC Roadster Concept
  • BMW Motorrad Vision DC Roadster Concept
  • BMW Motorrad Vision DC Roadster Concept
  • BMW Motorrad Vision DC Roadster Concept
  • BMW Motorrad Vision DC Roadster Concept
  • BMW Motorrad Vision DC Roadster Concept
  • BMW Motorrad Vision DC Roadster Concept
  • BMW Motorrad Vision DC Roadster Concept
  • BMW Motorrad Vision DC Roadster Concept
  • BMW Motorrad Vision DC Roadster Concept
  • BMW Motorrad Vision DC Roadster Concept
  • BMW Motorrad Vision DC Roadster Concept

BMW Motorrad, the automaker's motorcycle division, unveiled the Vision DC Roadster concept on Tuesday.     

Read the article
Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
1
of 27

The manufacturer did away with the Beemer's staple flat-two "boxer" gas engine and replaced it with an electric motor and battery.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
2
of 27

Given the small nature of the electric motor, and the relatively not-small nature of the batteries required for decent range, BMW Motorrad shuffled things up a bit.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
3
of 27

The battery is now where the boxer engine used to be, and the OEM did the best it could to arrange it so that it still bore a passing resemblance to an internal combustion engine.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
4
of 27

The cooling elements are exposed and placed in the air stream to keep temperatures manageable.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
5
of 27

When the bike starts up, the cooling elements move outward.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
6
of 27

See? It's slightly more protruded now.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
7
of 27

Instead of using a chain to drive the rear wheel, it uses a universal shaft.    

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
8
of 27

Since there's no gas engine, that means there's no need for a gas tank, which means there's more space to get expressive with the design.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
9
of 27

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of BMW Motorrad's latest concept.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW Motorrad
10
of 27

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW Motorrad
11
of 27

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW Motorrad
12
of 27

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW Motorrad
13
of 27

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW Motorrad
14
of 27

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW Motorrad
15
of 27

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW Motorrad
16
of 27

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW Motorrad
17
of 27

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW Motorrad
18
of 27

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW Motorrad
19
of 27

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW Motorrad
20
of 27

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW Motorrad
21
of 27

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW Motorrad
22
of 27

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW Motorrad
23
of 27

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW Motorrad
24
of 27

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW Motorrad
25
of 27

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW Motorrad
26
of 27

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW Motorrad
27
of 27
Now Reading

BMW Motorrad Vision DC Roadster is an all-electric thrill ride

Up Next

This BMW 5 Series is actually an electric monster

Latest Stories

2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 S by CarBahn first drive: When more is actually better

2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 S by CarBahn first drive: When more is actually better

by
Subaru buyers guide: WRX, Forester, Outback, BRZ, which is right for you?

Subaru buyers guide: WRX, Forester, Outback, BRZ, which is right for you?

by
Apple reportedly acquires self-driving startup Drive.ai

Apple reportedly acquires self-driving startup Drive.ai

by
Kitty Hawk and Boeing are teaming up on flying cars

Kitty Hawk and Boeing are teaming up on flying cars

by
Mitsubishi is moving to Tennessee to be closer to Nissan

Mitsubishi is moving to Tennessee to be closer to Nissan

by