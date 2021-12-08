BMW M4 GT4 is at home on the track

BMW's M4 GT4 is the real deal and it looks the part.
This is the BMW M4 GT4 driving experience.
Here you have the opportunity to experience a track-bred version of BMW's iconic touring coupe.
Classroom time is thankfully minimal. Everyone just wants to get on the track!
But it won't be long before you're strapping yourself in the cockpit.
Initial laps at least will be run with a road-going M4 running lead, ensuring that you know your way around.
But play your cards right and you'll be let off leash.
The facility is the Thermal Club in Palm Springs, California.
It's a somewhat ornery track, but a safe place to test the limits of you and your car.
And thankfully there's plenty of shade. You'll probably need it.
It's a hell of a good time, and unlike a lot of the stuff we write about, you can do this yourself!
Keep going for more pictures of the BMW M4 GT4 driving experience.