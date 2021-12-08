/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
BMW M4 GT4 is at home on the track

BMW's M4 GT4 is the real deal and it looks the part.

Tim_Stevens.jpg
Tim Stevens
2021-bmw-m4-gt4-pictures-12
1 of 18 BMW

This is the BMW M4 GT4 driving experience.

2021-bmw-m4-gt4-pictures-26
2 of 18 BMW

Here you have the opportunity to experience a track-bred version of BMW's iconic touring coupe.

2021-bmw-m4-gt4-pictures-27
3 of 18 BMW

Classroom time is thankfully minimal. Everyone just wants to get on the track!

2021-bmw-m4-gt4-pictures-56
4 of 18 BMW

But it won't be long before you're strapping yourself in the cockpit. 

2021-bmw-m4-gt4-pictures-47
5 of 18 BMW

Initial laps at least will be run with a road-going M4 running lead, ensuring that you know your way around.

2021-bmw-m4-gt4-pictures-21
6 of 18 BMW

But play your cards right and you'll be let off leash. 

2021-bmw-m4-gt4-pictures-2
7 of 18 BMW

The facility is the Thermal Club in Palm Springs, California.

2021-bmw-m4-gt4-pictures-49
8 of 18 BMW

It's a somewhat ornery track, but a safe place to test the limits of you and your car.

2021-bmw-m4-gt4-pictures-11
9 of 18 BMW

And thankfully there's plenty of shade. You'll probably need it. 

2021-bmw-m4-gt4-pictures-24
10 of 18 BMW

It's a hell of a good time, and unlike a lot of the stuff we write about, you can do this yourself!

2021-bmw-m4-gt4-pictures-19
11 of 18 BMW

Keep going for more pictures of the BMW M4 GT4 driving experience.

2021-bmw-m4-gt4-pictures-20
12 of 18 BMW
2021-bmw-m4-gt4-pictures-25
13 of 18 BMW
2021-bmw-m4-gt4-pictures-3
14 of 18 BMW
2021-bmw-m4-gt4-pictures-45
15 of 18 BMW
2021-bmw-m4-gt4-pictures-48
16 of 18 BMW
2021-bmw-m4-gt4-pictures-50
17 of 18 BMW
2021-bmw-m4-gt4-pictures-51
18 of 18 BMW

