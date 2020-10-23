BMW lets NYC style legends Kith loose on the 2021 M4 Competition

BMW is partnering with NYC fashion brand Kith on a line of clothing and a run of 150 M4 Competition cars.
The cars are mechanically identical to the standard M4 Competition.
But the Bavarians allowed Kith boss Ronnie Feig to run wild inside and out.
The interior features seats slathered in leather highlights in BMW's motorsports colors.
It also receives special M Kith badging.
Many surfaces have been debossed with a repeating Kith logo.
There is no mistaking the Kith limited edition for a standard M4.
The series is limited to 150 cars worldwide.
It can only be preordered through BMW's website starting Friday.
Buyers can expect to pay $110,245 including destination.