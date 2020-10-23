BMW lets NYC style legends Kith loose on the 2021 M4 Competition

  • 2021-bmw-m4-competition-kith-009
  • 2021-bmw-m4-competition-kith-001
  • 2021-bmw-m4-competition-kith-002
  • 2021-bmw-m4-competition-kith-003
  • 2021-bmw-m4-competition-kith-004
  • 2021-bmw-m4-competition-kith-005
  • 2021-bmw-m4-competition-kith-007
  • 2021-bmw-m4-competition-kith-008
  • 2021-bmw-m4-competition-kith-010
  • 2021-bmw-m4-competition-kith-011
  • 2021-bmw-m4-competition-kith-012
  • 2021-bmw-m4-competition-kith-013
  • 2021-bmw-m4-competition-kith-014
  • 2021-bmw-m4-competition-kith-015
  • 2021-bmw-m4-competition-kith-016
  • 2021-bmw-m4-competition-kith-017
  • 2021-bmw-m4-competition-kith-018
  • 2021-bmw-m4-competition-kith-019
  • 2021-bmw-m4-competition-kith-020
  • 2021-bmw-m4-competition-kith-021
  • 2021-bmw-m4-competition-kith-022
  • 2021-bmw-m4-competition-kith-023
  • 2021-bmw-m4-competition-kith-024
  • 2021-bmw-m4-competition-kith-025
  • 2021-bmw-m4-competition-kith-026
  • 2021-bmw-m4-competition-kith-027
  • 2021-bmw-m4-competition-kith-028
  • 2021-bmw-m4-competition-kith-029
  • 2021-bmw-m4-competition-kith-030
  • 2021-bmw-m4-competition-kith-031
  • 2021-bmw-m4-competition-kith-032
  • 2021-bmw-m4-competition-kith-033
  • 2021-bmw-m4-competition-kith-034
  • 2021-bmw-m4-competition-kith-035
  • 2021-bmw-m4-competition-kith-036
  • 2021-bmw-m4-competition-kith-037
  • 2021-bmw-m4-competition-kith-038
  • 2021-bmw-m4-competition-kith-039
  • 2021-bmw-m4-competition-kith-040
  • 2021-bmw-m4-competition-kith-041

BMW is partnering with NYC fashion brand Kith on a line of clothing and a run of 150 M4 Competition cars.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
1
of 40

The cars are mechanically identical to the standard M4 Competition.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
2
of 40

But the Bavarians allowed Kith boss Ronnie Feig to run wild inside and out.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
3
of 40

The interior features seats slathered in leather highlights in BMW's motorsports colors.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
4
of 40

It also receives special M Kith badging.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
5
of 40

Many surfaces have been debossed with a repeating Kith logo.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
6
of 40

There is no mistaking the Kith limited edition for a standard M4.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
7
of 40

The series is limited to 150 cars worldwide.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
8
of 40

It can only be preordered through BMW's website starting Friday.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
9
of 40

Buyers can expect to pay $110,245 including destination.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
10
of 40
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
11
of 40
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
12
of 40
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
13
of 40
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
14
of 40
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
15
of 40
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
16
of 40
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
17
of 40
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
18
of 40
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
19
of 40
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
20
of 40
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
21
of 40
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
22
of 40
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
23
of 40
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
24
of 40
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
25
of 40
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
26
of 40
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
27
of 40
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
28
of 40
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
29
of 40
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
30
of 40
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
31
of 40
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
32
of 40
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
33
of 40
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
34
of 40
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
35
of 40
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
36
of 40
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
37
of 40
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
38
of 40
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
39
of 40
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
40
of 40
Now Reading

BMW lets NYC style legends Kith loose on the 2021 M4 Competition

Up Next

2021 BMW M4 coupe is bigger, more powerful and uglier than before
In 25 years, new cars could be unrecognizable thanks to technology

In 25 years, new cars could be unrecognizable thanks to technology

by
Best smart garage door controllers of 2020: Chamberlain MyQ, Tailwind and more

Best smart garage door controllers of 2020: Chamberlain MyQ, Tailwind and more

by
GMC Hummer EV vs. Tesla Cybertruck: Which all-electric pickup reigns supreme?

GMC Hummer EV vs. Tesla Cybertruck: Which all-electric pickup reigns supreme?

6:00
Ford family members auctioning Bronco First Edition for charity

Ford family members auctioning Bronco First Edition for charity

by
Uber drivers sue, say company 'coerced' them to support Prop 22

Uber drivers sue, say company 'coerced' them to support Prop 22

by