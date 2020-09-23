BMW M 1000RR brings insane, race-level performance to the street

BMW's storied M division is getting into the motorcycle business.
The first bike to benefit is the M 1000RR.
This inline four-liter bike is based on the S 1000RR that's been out for a year or so.
In M trim, it packs 212 horsepower at 14,500rpm.
The bike's redline doesn't come until 15,100rpm, though.
The bike makes use of lots of exotic materials like carbon fiber and titanium.
The engine, for example, uses titanium connecting rods and exhaust valves.
The exhaust is titanium too, and weighs significantly less than the S 1000RR's unit.
The bike will go on sale in the spring 2021.
The M 1000RR will retail for a starting price of $32,990.