Go behind the scenes where BMW builds iNext prototypes

  BMW iNext Pilot Plant
BMW on Tuesday published a few more teasers for the iNext SUV.     

The teasers don't show anything we haven't seen.

Most of the body remains covered in shape-hiding camouflage, but from what we can tell, it looks like a pretty ordinary SUV.   

The location of the teasers, however, is quite interesting.    

BMW took these shots at its Pilot Plant in Munich, part of the automaker's research and innovation center.     

This is where BMW builds the early prototype versions of the cars that will eventually head to production.    

In addition to secretly assembling metal people won't see for months (or longer), BMW uses this early assembly process to refine things for when the vehicle begins serial production on a proper assembly line.    

Rotary bonding, which uses friction to join aluminum and high-strength steel, is one of the newer technologies being employed on the line as automakers continue to blend metals in vehicle bodies.   

The BMW iNext will enter production in 2021, and by the time assembly commences, some 100 prototypes will have been built.

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the BMW iNext and the Pilot Plant.

