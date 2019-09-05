BMW says goodbye to the i8 with Ultimate Sophisto edition

  • 2020 BMW i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition
BMW is ready to say goodbye to a sports car that arguably began an electrified era far before others.

The BMW i8 will depart the automotive landscape next April.

Before it checks out, the German marque has put together a final edition.

The automaker said on Sunday the 2020 i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition "is the final chapter in the story of a very special car."

The i8 stormed into the world in 2014 and served as a hero car for the BMW's budding i division.

Unlike other sports cars, BMW plopped a turbocharged inline-3 engine under the hood and married it to an electric motor.

Both units combined make 369 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque, and all-wheel drive is standard.

As for this 2020 i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition, BMW said it will be limited to 200 units globally and offered in coupe and convertible forms.

Sophisto Gray metallic coats the exterior and copper accents highlight the 20-inch wheels, grille and side skirts.

Inside, BMW marks the car's significance with "Ultimate Sophisto Edition" door plates and an interior badge denoting that it's one of 200 cars. Copper accents also make their way to the i8's cockpit trim.

Keep clicking to see more of the i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition.

