BMW Built the 250,00th and Final i3 EV

BMW marked the end of i3 production with a 10-unit special edition.
The final BMW i3 rolled off the production line this week.
The i3 was first introduced in 2013.
Just before production ended the 250,000th i3 was built.
BMW marked the end of production with a new special edition called the HomeRun.
It was offered in matte gray or red.
The HomeRun gets special bronze accents.
Only 10 of the HomeRun were built.
US sales of the i3 already ended last year.
Sadly, there's no i3 replacement on the horizon.
Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the final BMW i3s.