BMW i Vision Circular concept blends luxury and sustainability

This wild little urban pod is fully recyclable.
This is the BMW i Vision Circular concept.
And man, it's wild.
The car is made of 100% reusable materials.
That means when the car's life is over, it too is recyclable.
The large windscreen blends into a glass roof.
The plush rear seats have audio speakers in the head rests.
The bluish rear comes from the heat treatment used on the metal.
The front grille is actually a large digital display.
BMW will show the i Vision Circular concept at the 2021 Munich Auto Show.
