BMW i Vision Circular concept blends luxury and sustainability

This wild little urban pod is fully recyclable.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
This is the BMW i Vision Circular concept.

And man, it's wild.

The car is made of 100% reusable materials.

That means when the car's life is over, it too is recyclable.

The large windscreen blends into a glass roof.

The plush rear seats have audio speakers in the head rests.

The bluish rear comes from the heat treatment used on the metal.

The front grille is actually a large digital display.

BMW will show the i Vision Circular concept at the 2021 Munich Auto Show.

Keep scrolling for more photos of this cool concept.

