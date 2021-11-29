BMW's Concept XM previews the second stand-alone M model ever

When it goes on sale in 2022 the BMW XM will look very close to this concept.
The BMW Concept XM previews the M brand's second stand-alone model ever.
It's essentially a "coupe" version of the X7.
The XM will only be offered with a 750-hp plug-in-hybrid powertrain.
The cabin looks much like BMW's other SUV designs, with a few sportier touches.
The rear seat has teal velvet upholstery, and it's amazing.
The center vents are meant to look like the M logo.
These stacked exhaust tips will make it to production.
So will the roundels etched into the rear glass.
The XM will go into production in late 2022.
Keep scrolling to see more of the BMW Concept XM.