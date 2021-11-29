/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
BMW's Concept XM previews the second stand-alone M model ever

When it goes on sale in 2022 the BMW XM will look very close to this concept.

bmw-concept-xm-110
1 of 18 BMW

The BMW Concept XM previews the M brand's second stand-alone model ever.

bmw-concept-xm-113
2 of 18 BMW

It's essentially a "coupe" version of the X7.

bmw-concept-xm-112
3 of 18 BMW

The XM will only be offered with a 750-hp plug-in-hybrid powertrain.

bmw-concept-xm-121
4 of 18 BMW

The cabin looks much like BMW's other SUV designs, with a few sportier touches.

bmw-concept-xm-125
5 of 18 BMW

The rear seat has teal velvet upholstery, and it's amazing.

bmw-concept-xm-123
6 of 18 BMW

The center vents are meant to look like the M logo.

bmw-concept-xm-119
7 of 18 BMW

These stacked exhaust tips will make it to production.

bmw-concept-xm-114
8 of 18 BMW

So will the roundels etched into the rear glass.

bmw-concept-xm-111
9 of 18 BMW

The XM will go into production in late 2022.

bmw-concept-xm-115
10 of 18 BMW

Keep scrolling to see more of the BMW Concept XM.

bmw-concept-xm-116
11 of 18 BMW
bmw-concept-xm-117
12 of 18 BMW
bmw-concept-xm-118
13 of 18 BMW
bmw-concept-xm-120
14 of 18 BMW
bmw-concept-xm-122
15 of 18 BMW
bmw-concept-xm-124
16 of 18 BMW
bmw-concept-xm-126
17 of 18 BMW
bmw-concept-xm-127
18 of 18 BMW

