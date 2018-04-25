BMW Concept iX3 suggests our electrified future looks normal

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The BMW Concept iX3 has bowed at Auto China, a.k.a. the Beijing Motor Show.
A production version of the BMW Concept iX3 is expected to go on sale in 2020.
Slated to be built in China at BMW's joint-venture facility, the model will be exported to the US and Europe from Asia.
The iX3 is remarkable in that it looks normal -- many of BMW's previous battery-electric vehicles (both production and concept) have looked decidedly more avant garde.
The iX3 can accept charging rates of up to 150 kW, meaning its 70kW battery pack could be filled to 80 percent in around 30 minutes.
Notice the blue trim, which will become a hallmark of all-electric BMW models in the future.
The iX3 is a compact SUV that's the same size as BMW's hugely popular X3 gas-powered crossover.
This oversized conjoined twin kidney grille is going to take some getting used to for BMW loyalists.
BMW says the iX3 will run over 249 miles on a charge.
