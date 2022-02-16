The BMW 8 X Jeff Koons Is a Limited-Run Gran Coupe Unlike Any Other

BMW will build 99 of these M850i Gran Coupes.
This very special 8 Series was designed by Jeff Koons.
As such, it's called the BMW 8 X Jeff Koons.
99 of these will be built.
The bright red and blue interior colors are meant to be superhero-like.
The 8 X Jeff Koons is based on the M850i Gran Coupe.
Yep, he signed it.
The design is very pop art.
Want one? You're looking at $350,995.
This M850i Gran Coupe is more than three times the price of a standard version.
Keep scrolling to see more photos of this art car.