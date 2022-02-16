/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
The BMW 8 X Jeff Koons Is a Limited-Run Gran Coupe Unlike Any Other

BMW will build 99 of these M850i Gran Coupes.

Steven Ewing
BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
This very special 8 Series was designed by Jeff Koons.

BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
As such, it's called the BMW 8 X Jeff Koons.

BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
99 of these will be built.

BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
The bright red and blue interior colors are meant to be superhero-like.

BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
The 8 X Jeff Koons is based on the M850i Gran Coupe.

BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
Yep, he signed it.

BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
The design is very pop art.

BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
Want one? You're looking at $350,995.

BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
This M850i Gran Coupe is more than three times the price of a standard version.

BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
Keep scrolling to see more photos of this art car.

BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
BMW 8 X Jeff Koons
